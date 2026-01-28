Barcelona 4-1 Copenhagen: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Lamine Yamal guides Catalan giants to Champions League last-16

By Matt Law | 28 Jan 2026 22:07 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 22:29

Barcelona secured their spot in the last-16 stage of the Champions League courtesy of a 4-1 victory over Copenhagen in Wednesday night's contest at Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick's side needed to overcome the Danes to stand a chance of finishing in the top eight, but the hosts fell behind in the early stages, with Viktor Dadason on the scoresheet.

The response from Barcelona was impressive, with Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Marcus Rashford on the scoresheet in a strong home success.

The result has seen the La Liga champions claim fifth in the overall table, so an automatic spot in the next round has been secured, but Copenhagen have finished in 31st, with their journey in this season's competition coming to a close.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Well, Barcelona were given an early scare at Camp Nou, with Dadason given a lot of time and space before finding the back of the net, but Flick's side managed to bounce back.

It was always going to be incredibly difficult for Copenhagen to keep out Barcelona considering the home side's talent in the final third, with Yamal in particular showing his quality.

A record of five wins, one draw and two defeats from eight matches has seen Barcelona pick up 16 points in the league stage, enough to finish fifth and advance to the round of 16.

Not too many teams would relish facing Flick's side due to their attacking talent, but defensively, there are still big problems, and that will be a concern when it comes to their chances in the tournament.

Barcelona have been far from perfect in the league stage of the Champions League, but they managed to do the job on Wednesday to progress without the need for a knockout round playoff.

BARCELONA VS. COPENHAGEN HIGHLIGHTS

Viktor Dadason goal vs. Barcelona (4th minute, Barcelona 0-1 Copenhagen)

Goodness me! Copenhagen take a shock lead at Camp Nou, and it is 17-year-old Dadason on the scoresheet, with the attacker doing brilliantly to pass the ball into the back of the net after being released through the middle by Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Robert Lewandowski goal vs. Copenhagen (49th minute, Barcelona 1-1 Copenhagen)

Lamine Yamal puts it on a plate for Robert Lewandowski to bring Barcelona level ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/VDojl1BWH7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

Barcelona level the scores in the 49th minute of the match, and it is Lewandowski who comes up with the goal, converting a cross from Yamal. Game on at Camp Nou.

Lamine Yamal goal vs. Copenhagen (61st minute, Barcelona 2-1 Copenhagen)

Lamine Yamal turns it around for Barcelona ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/KmHxVy2hnQ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

Barcelona have turned this match around, with Yamal sending the Catalan outfit 2-1 up, as the attacker's effort from distance deflects into the back of the net.

Raphinha goal vs. Copenhagen (69th minute, Barcelona 3-1 Copenhagen)

Raphinha gets his first Champions League goal of the season for Barcelona from the penalty spot ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/P3csfE5GS2 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

Barcelona have their third of the match from the penalty spot, with Raphinha finding the back of the net after Junnosuke Suzuki had fouled Lewandowski inside the box.

Marcus Rashford goal vs. Copenhagen (85th minute, Barcelona 4-1 Copenhagen)

A sublime free-kick from Marcus Rashford adds a fourth for Barcelona ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Q8ymKXIGD5 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

Barcelona make sure of the points in the latter stages of the match, as Rashford hits a brilliant free kick into the back of the net from distance.

MAN OF THE MATCH - LAMINE YAMAL

3 - Barcelona's Lamine Yamal ?? has scored and assisted in a @ChampionsLeague game for the third time in his career; the joint-most by a teenager in the competition, along with Kylian Mbappé (3 times for Paris SG). Phenomenon.@FCBarcelona #Barcelona ❤?#ChampionsLeague2026 pic.twitter.com/YaXnELOjLT — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 28, 2026

Yamal is a special, special footballer, and Barcelona needed the teenage superstar to be at his best in this match, especially after a tough start to the contest.

The attacker both scored and provided an assist in Barcelona's 4-1 win, and Copenhagen just could not live with the Spain international at Camp Nou.

BEST STATS

Marcus Rashford has eight goals and assists in eight Champions League matches this season ? pic.twitter.com/wdYjc0eExW — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

??? Copenhagen striker Viktor Dadason (17) is the third YOUNGEST player to ever score in the modern Champions League era! ??



Tonight, he has scored against Barcelona. What a moment for him. pic.twitter.com/SqwhnmLt9R — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) January 28, 2026

BARCELONA VS. COPENHAGEN MATCH STATS

Possession: Barcelona 77%-23% Copenhagen

Shots: Barcelona 28-6 Copenhagen

Shots on target: Barcelona 13-1 Copenhagen

Corners: Barcelona 10-1 Copenhagen

Fouls: Barcelona 12-11 Copenhagen

WHAT NEXT?

Barcelona will be aiming to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they resume their domestic campaign away to Elche on Saturday night.

Copenhagen, meanwhile, do not resume their domestic season after the winter break until February 8 against FC Midtjylland, but the Danish outfit will face Aarhus in a friendly on Sunday afternoon.