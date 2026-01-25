Barcelona 3-0 Real Oviedo: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Lamine Yamal bags bicycle kick in crucial La Liga victory

By Anthony Nolan | 25 Jan 2026 17:47 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 18:45

Barcelona returned to the top of La Liga with a 3-0 win over Real Oviedo at Camp Nou on Sunday, maintaining their lead over bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Guillermo Almada's Oviedistas started the game with intent and looked to threaten early on through Ilyas Chaira and Federico Vinas, but the linesman raised his flag for offside.

The Oviedistas came into this clash at the bottom of the table, a fact reflected in the way that they were consistently the architects of their own downfall this weekend.

Shortly after the half-time break, the visitors failed to clear their lines, allowing Raphinha to head the ball down uncontested in the middle of their own box, a mistake that led to Dani Olmo's opener.

Hansi Flick's side were then gifted a second five minutes later, when Raphinha was able to latch onto a misplaced back pass and chip Oviedo goalkeeper Aaron Escandell.

Lamine Yamal topped off the victory with a brilliant acrobatic finish moments after the Oviedistas' shot-stopper gave the ball away with a sloppy long pass. That goal will live long in the memory of fans, even if Sunday's win was a straightforward one.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

This clash ended as expected given it was a battle between title hopefuls and La Liga's relegation favourites, but with the pressure on, Barcelona delivered a professional performance that was deserving of the points and scoreline.

Notably, Sunday's match was La Blaugrana's first at home since their 2-0 win over Osasuna on December 13, meaning that they navigated a run of eight consecutive games away or at a neutral venue.

In any case, Barcelona sit at the top of the table, one point above Los Blancos, and they will be glad to have put last weekend's shocking 2-1 defeat against Real Sociedad in the past.

As for Oviedo, they are firmly stuck to the bottom of the division, eight points behind 17th-placed Getafe having played a match more than the three teams directly above them.

Things look bleak for Almada's side, and unless they can cut out the individual errors that contributed hugely to Sunday's loss, then their chances of pulling off a miraculous turnaround are nil.

BARCELONA VS. REAL OVIEDO HIGHLIGHTS

52nd min: Barcelona 1-0 Real Oviedo (Dani Olmo)

Raphinha heads the ball down to Yamal in the box, and after the youngster is tackled, possession falls kindly to Olmo.

The former RB Leipzig man then takes a touch before finishing across the goalkeeper and into the bottom-left corner.

Raphinha goal vs. Real Oviedo (57th min, Barcelona 2-0 Real Oviedo)

Another Oviedo mistake, another Barcelona goal! ?



Raphinha with an excellent finish ?



Another Oviedo mistake, another Barcelona goal! ?

Raphinha with an excellent finish ?

The visitors are put under pressure by Barcelona, and eventually a sloppy back pass sees Raphinha clean through one-on-one.

It would have been shocking if he missed, but the Brazilian winger doubled his side's lead with an impressive chip.

Lamine Yamal goal vs. Real Oviedo (73rd min, Barcelona 3-0 Real Oviedo)

Lamine Yamal, that is BRILLIANT! ??



An outstanding, acrobatic finish to make it 3-0 to Barcelona ??



Lamine Yamal, that is BRILLIANT! ??

An outstanding, acrobatic finish to make it 3-0 to Barcelona ??

Escandell kicks long but gives it straight to Marc Casado Torras near the halfway line, and after Barcelona work the ball out wide to Olmo on the left flank, he clips a cross towards Yamal.

The 18-year-old pulls off an incredible overhead kick, curling his effort from near the edge of the box around the shot-stopper.

MAN OF THE MATCH - DANI OLMO

Olmo was at the heart of Barcelona's victory on Sunday, opening the scoring with a neat finish across the goalkeeper.

The versatile attacking midfielder also assisted Yamal's spectacular strike a little over 20 minutes later.

BARCELONA VS. REAL OVIEDO MATCH STATS

Possession: Barcelona 73%-27% Real Oviedo

Shots: Barcelona 15-12 Real Oviedo

Shots on target: Barcelona 7-3 Real Oviedo

Corners: Barcelona 10-1 Real Oviedo

Fouls: Barcelona 8-21 Real Oviedo

BEST STATS

?? | A comfortable win for Barça



• xG: 2.43 – 0.46

• Shots (on target): 15 (7) – 12 (3)

• Big chances: 5 – 0

• Touches in opp. box: 46 – 12

• Possession: 73% – 27%



LaLiga's 20th-placed team didn't pose much of a threat to Barcelona, who return to the top of the table ? pic.twitter.com/PyFfraVaEW — Sofascore Football (@Sofascore) January 25, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Barcelona will welcome FC Copenhagen to Camp Nou on Wednesday for their final clash in the Champions League's league phase, before travelling to face Elche in La Liga on Saturday.

As for Oviedo, they will play host to Girona on Saturday in the Spanish top flight.