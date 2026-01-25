Barcelona 'closing in' on 16-year-old English talent as Deco advances on four signings

By Ben Knapton | 25 Jan 2026 08:55 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 08:55

Barcelona have reportedly edged closer to completing the signing of a 2009-born English youngster.

Hansi Flick's side will endeavour to reclaim top spot in the La Liga table from Real Madrid on Sunday, when the Blaugrana battle basement side Real Oviedo at Camp Nou.

Barcelona were knocked off first place by Real on Saturday night thanks to Los Blancos' 2-0 success over Villarreal, but victory on their own patch will lift them back above Alvaro Arbeloa's men by one point.

The Catalan giants have had a relatively quiet transfer window so far, only re-signing Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo on loan from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal for the remainder of the campaign.

However, Fabrizio Romano now reports that Barca are closing in on the capture of Ajay Tavares, a 2009-born phenom whom they are about to poach from Norwich City.

Clubs in the Bundesliga supposedly tried to hijack Barcelona's move for Tavares, but the Blaugrana continue to lead the way and are optimistic of wrapping up a deal for the attacker, who is keen to make the switch.

RB Leipzig were said to have been in 'very advanced' talks to prise Tavares away from Carrow Road, but the player made it clear he wanted to join Flick's side, who could now complete the deal as early as next week.

Who is Barcelona-bound Ajay Tavares?

Boasting both Portuguese and English citizenship, Tavares was officially promoted to Norwich's Under-18 side last summer but had already made eight Under-18 Premier League appearances last term.

The attacker - who can play on the left or right flank but is more comfortable on the former - scored one goal against Leicester City last season and has played another 10 games at Under-18 level this term, albeit without registering a single goal or assist.

The right-footed Tavares stands at just 5ft 7in tall, and he has represented England from Under-15 to Under-17 level, earning four caps for the latter age group.

Barcelona to close 'four deals' in January transfer window

Tavares could apparently be one of just four new signings for Barcelona's academy ranks this month, as the Blaugrana are also close to sealing a deal for 2008-born Al Ahly striker Hamza Abdelkarim.

Back in Europe, the La Liga powerhouses are advancing on the transfer of 18-year-old Genk defender Juwensley Onstein, whom Romano reports was Serie A-bound before Barca entered the race.

Finally, La Blaugrana are on the verge of bringing 19-year-old Uruguayan defender Patricio Pacifico to La Masia, where he will link up with Onstein, Tavares and Abdelkarim in Barca B.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has been spearheading a youth recruitment drive this month, and the hope is that all four will soon progress to first-team level.