Team News: Barcelona vs. Real Oviedo injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 24 Jan 2026 15:15 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 15:15

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Real Oviedo on Sunday afternoon.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Real Oviedo are at the foot of the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee), Pedri (hamstring), Ferran Torres (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; E Garcia, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski

REAL OVIEDO

Out: None

Doubtful: Eric Bailly (muscle), Ovie Ejaria (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Escandell; Vidal, Carmo, Costas, Alhassane; Colombatto, Sibo; Hassan, Reina, Chaira; Vinas