Team News: Barcelona vs. Real Oviedo injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Real Oviedo on Sunday afternoon.
Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Real Oviedo are at the foot of the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.
BARCELONA VS. REAL OVIEDO
BARCELONA
Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee), Pedri (hamstring), Ferran Torres (muscle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; E Garcia, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski
REAL OVIEDO
Out: None
Doubtful: Eric Bailly (muscle), Ovie Ejaria (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Escandell; Vidal, Carmo, Costas, Alhassane; Colombatto, Sibo; Hassan, Reina, Chaira; Vinas