La Liga Gameweek 21
Barcelona
Jan 25, 2026 3.15pm
Camp Nou
Real Oviedo

Team News: Barcelona vs. Real Oviedo injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

© Imago / nogueirafoto

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Real Oviedo on Sunday afternoon.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Real Oviedo are at the foot of the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

BARCELONA VS. REAL OVIEDO

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee), Pedri (hamstring), Ferran Torres (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; E Garcia, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski

REAL OVIEDO

Out: None

Doubtful: Eric Bailly (muscle), Ovie Ejaria (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Escandell; Vidal, Carmo, Costas, Alhassane; Colombatto, Sibo; Hassan, Reina, Chaira; Vinas

