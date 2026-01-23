Preview: Barcelona vs Real Oviedo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 23 Jan 2026 12:57 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 17:38

Barcelona will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they resume their domestic campaign with a clash against a struggling Real Oviedo outfit on Sunday.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while their opponents are bottom, seven points from the safety of 17th.

Match preview

Barcelona's lead at the top of the division was cut from four points to one in the last gameweek, with Real Madrid overcoming Levante before Flick's team suffered a surprise 2-1 reverse to Real Sociedad.

The loss was Barcelona's first in the league since the end of October, but they managed to bounce back in the Champions League during the week, boosting their chances of finishing in the top eight with a 4-2 success over Slavia Prague.

Barcelona will conclude their league stage against Copenhagen at Camp Nou on January 28, but their full focus is currently on La Liga, and Real Madrid will have the chance to move to the top of the division when they take on third-placed Villarreal on Saturday.

Flick's team have once again been excellent in the final third of the field this season, but their defensive problems have been there for all to see, conceding at an alarming rate in the Champions League, while they have shipped 22 in La Liga - the joint-most in the top five.

Barcelona recorded a 3-1 win over Real Oviedo when the pair locked horns in the reverse match earlier this season, but their last meeting at Camp Nou back in May 2001 ended in a 1-0 success for Real Oviedo.

© Imago

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a testing campaign for Real Oviedo, and that was always likely to be the case in their first season back at this level since 2000-01.

The Blues have a record of two wins, seven draws and 11 defeats from their 20 league matches this season, with 13 points leaving them at the bottom of the division.

Real Oviedo are seven points from the safety of 17th, while they are comfortably the lowest goalscorers in Spain's top flight this term, only finding the back of the net on 11 occasions.

The strugglers are on their third manager of the season, with Guillermo Almada taking charge last month, and the 59-year-old is yet to win, but he has drawn three and lost only one of his four matches since arriving.

Real Oviedo have actually only lost two of their last six matches in Spain's top flight, but they have been unable to claim all three points since a 2-1 success over Valencia at the end of September.

Barcelona La Liga form:

WWWWWL

Barcelona form (all competitions):

WWWWLW

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

DLDDDL

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Barcelona will be without the services of four players through injury on Sunday, with Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee), Pedri (hamstring) and Ferran Torres (muscle) unavailable for selection.

The Catalan giants will receive a major boost in terms of a returning player, though, with Lamine Yamal available again after missing out against Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday night due to suspension.

Pedri's absence is likely to lead to Eric Garcia moving into central midfield, while Robert Lewandowski is in line to keep his spot in the final third of the field, with Marcus Rashford once again expected to be among the substitutes for the first whistle.

Real Oviedo, meanwhile, are in good shape at the moment in terms of their squad, and the visitors will welcome David Carmo back into their side following a suspension.

Ovie Ejaria and Eric Bailly are both doubts for the basement side, but head coach Almada has no other fitness or suspension concerns heading into the game at Camp Nou.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the away side's XI this weekend, with the line once again set to be led by Federico Vinas, who has two goals in his last two appearances.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; E Garcia, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Vidal, Carmo, Costas, Alhassane; Colombatto, Sibo; Hassan, Reina, Chaira; Vinas

We say: Barcelona 3-1 Real Oviedo

Barcelona's leaky defence could give Real Oviedo a goal on Sunday, but we are finding it very difficult to predict anything other than a comfortable success for the reigning champions.

