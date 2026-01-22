Chelsea transfer news: targeted by the Blues, Fermin Lopez is now indispensable for Barcelona

By Axel Clody | 22 Jan 2026 15:50 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 15:51

Targeted by the Blues this summer and again in January, Fermin Lopez has stayed at Barcelona and is now establishing himself as a key starter.

Super-sub for Barcelona over the past two seasons, Fermin Lopez was heavily pursued during the last summer transfer window. Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all showed strong interest in the Catalan attacking midfielder, apparently ready to offer him a more prominent role than he had in Catalonia.

Fermin Lopez never wanted to leave Barcelona

The 22-year-old confirmed the interest from other clubs. “There were offers from other clubs, but I never intended to leave,” Lopez told RAC1 at the start of the season. Barcelona also resisted the temptation to sell their La Masia graduate, despite bids reportedly exceeding €50m.

Today, a departure for Fermin Lopez seems highly unlikely. He has Hansi Flick’s full trust and is establishing himself as the club’s new number 10, ahead of players like Dani Olmo.

His stats are impressive: 24 appearances, 17 starts, 10 goals and 10 assists — making him the most decisive midfielder in Europe this season.

After scoring a brace against Slavia Prague (2-4) on Wednesday, he is Barcelona’s top scorer in the Champions League with 5 goals and 2 assists.

Whenever available, he has started in the Champions League and in key matches for the Spanish giants, including the Supercopa de España and El Clasico.

Fermin Lopez, Barcelona’s new number 10

The decision by both Barcelona and Lopez to continue their collaboration has clearly paid off. “Fermin is now an indispensable part of the masterpiece Hansi Flick is creating as Barcelona’s coach,” summarised Mundo Deportivo.

The attacking midfielder is eager to be a major player at the club and has made remarkable progress in recent months.

Not only effective offensively, he contributes defensively, reads the game well, and orchestrates attacks perfectly alongside Pedri, who plays slightly behind him.

With Fermin Lopez, Hansi Flick appears to have found his number 10 for both the present and the future, with the Spaniard’s contract running until June 2029.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.