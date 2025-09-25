A Barcelona midfielder explains why he rejected a continental move in the summer to stay with Hansi Flick’s team.





Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has revealed details about his unsuccessful transfer to Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

The Spain international was reportedly on the Blues’ radar as the Club World Cup winners looked for additional reinforcements in attacking midfield.

Lopez’s move never happened, and the 22-year-old ultimately remained with the defending La Liga champions instead of moving to Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona are benefitting from the versatile midfielder’s choice, with the two-footed star scoring twice in four top-flight matches this season.

Lopez reveals why Chelsea move fell through

The Barca star did confirm that there were negotiations about a switch to West London; however, he never entertained the idea of leaving.

“There were offers from other clubs, but I never had any intention of leaving,” Lopez told RAC1 via Yahoo Sports.

“I don’t think the club wanted to sell me. I’ve been a Barca fan my whole life. Since I was little, it all comes from my mother’s uncle, who has always been a Barca fan.”

Lopez’s strong start to the season has since been hindered by a groin injury, which is expected to keep him out of action for approximately three weeks.

What Barcelona have retained by Lopez staying

Chelsea’s loss is Barcelona’s gain, with the Spain international excelling in finishing off moves and creating chances.

Admittedly, Lopez’s strengths are more apparent when he gets into the box or shoots from range, but he is also adept at exploiting opponents.

According to Fbref, Lopez ranks in the 88th, 93rd and 93rd percentiles for non-penalty goals, assists and expected assists — all based on per 90 minutes metrics.

The 22-year-old's 3.03 shots per 90 places him in the 83rd percentile, though his accuracy is notable, being in the 90th percentile for scoring or forcing goalkeepers to save when he attempts a shot.