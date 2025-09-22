Sports Mole rounds up Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their La Liga clash with Real Oviedo.

Barcelona will be aiming to make it five wins from their opening six La Liga matches of the campaign when they make the trip to Real Oviedo on Thursday night.

The Catalan outfit will enter the game off the back of a 3-0 success over Getafe, with Hansi Flick's team now on a three-game winning run in all competitions.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Real Oviedo, who are 17th in the La Liga table, one point ahead of 18th-placed Real Sociedad.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona are currently without the services of experienced goalkeeper Ter Stegen due to a back operation, and the Germany international will not be available for selection until later in the year.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona will again be missing Balde on Thursday due to a hamstring injury which he suffered in training earlier this month, and the defender could be on the sidelines until October.

Gavi

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona are concerned by a knee injury for Gavi, with an operation not ruled out at this stage, but for now, the midfielder will spend time in the treatment room until the pain has subsided.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: September 25 (vs. Real Oviedo)

Barcelona have been without Yamal for their last three matches due to a groin problem, and the the Spain attacker remains a major doubt for the league clash with Real Oviedo.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: Unknown

Fermin suffered a groin injury in the latter stages of the clash with Getafe, and Barcelona are said to be fearful that the attacker will be on the sidelines for a number of weeks.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for the league contest.

