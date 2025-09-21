Barcelona maintain their unbeaten start to the 2025-26 season as they blow past Getafe with a 3-0 win on Sunday night, keeping the pressure on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Barcelona maintained their unbeaten start to the 2025-26 season as they blew past Getafe with a 3-0 win on Sunday night, keeping the pressure on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Barcelona were at their dominant best in the first 45 minutes, enjoying plenty of promising attacking moves - capped by Ferran Torres netting a first-half brace - while suffocating any potential Getafe threat, leaving the hosts with a comfortable 2-0 lead moving into the half-time break.

Getafe showed signs of growing into the game early in the second half, but Dani Olmo's just after the hour mark sucker-punched any life out of the visitors, allowing Barca to ease to a comfortable 3-0 victory.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Getafe are usually so effective at stifling opposition attacks, but Barcelona's remarkable quality across the pitch proved too much for their opponents as Blaugrana cut through the opposition seemingly at will - highlighted by their delightful opening goal.

Any chance Getafe did have of breaking forward, Barcelona were able to snuff out any danger thanks to their midfield's brilliant reading of the game, with Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Marc Casado all marshalling the middle of the park throughout the 90 minutes.

There were slight signs of Getafe improvement in the early stages of the second half, but smart changes from Hansi Flick had a strong impact, including Marcus Rashford and Marc Casado playing a major role in Barcelona's third - helping to put the game to bed just after the hour mark.

That goal, similarly to their second, highlights Barcelona's range of attacking abilities, as they can pass teams to death or go more direct thanks to their pacey forwards, such as Rashford and Raphinha.

BARCELONA VS. GETAFE HIGHLIGHTS

Ferran Torres goal vs. Getafe (15th min, Barcelona 1-0 Getafe)



"Perfection from Barcelona!" ?️ Ferran Torres finds the net after a lovely backheel from Dani Olmo ? ????????? ?? @sbk | 18+ | ?????? ?????? ??????????? pic.twitter.com/m7a5AamtR1

— Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 21, 2025

Barcelona take the lead in style! Torres caps off a brilliant team move!

Raphinha cuts inside from the right wing and plays an incisive pass into the path of Dani Olmo inside the Getafe penalty area.

Olmo takes a touch and skilfully backheels the ball to Torres, and the striker caresses his strike into the far left corner to give Barcelona the lead.

Ferran Torres goal vs. Getafe (34th min, Barcelona 2-0 Getafe)



Ferran bites again ? pic.twitter.com/xBJg7yE073

— LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) September 21, 2025

Torres grabs his and Barcelona's second of the match!

Eric Garcia clears the ball up the pitch, finding Raphina in acres of space just inside Getafe's half, and the Brazilian pokes the ball through to Torres.

Torres has plenty of time to weigh up his options, shapes up to strike toward the far post and cuts his shot into the near corner, adding his and Barcelona's second.

Dani Olmo goal vs. Getafe (62nd min, Barcelona 3-0 Getafe)



Marcus Rashford assists Dani Olmo! ? The Manchester United loanee gets in behind and tees up the finish ?? ????????? ?? @sbk | 18+ | ?????? ?????? ??????????? pic.twitter.com/9nZrqVsfV1

— Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 21, 2025

Barcelona have surely secured all three points now, Olmo makes it three!

Casado picks out Rashford's run behind Getafe's backline, and the winger races away from the defence and onto the ball just inside the opposition penalty area.

Rashford cuts his pass back into the penalty area, where Olmo is racing onto the ball to slot a composed finish into the gaping left corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - FERRAN TORRES

There were a number of impressive performances from Barcelona players tonight, but it is hard to look past the man who scored their first two goals and set the team on their path to victory.

Torres has been in hot form for Barcelona at the beginning of this season, and the forward's brace takes his tally to four goals in six games.

The attacker has not only become more clinical in front of goal in the early stages of this term, but his overall play has also improved, with his link-up play a significantly stronger aspect of his game so far this campaign.

BARCELONA VS. GETAFE MATCH STATS

Possession: Barcelona 71%-29% Getafe

Shots: Barcelona 16-3 Getafe

Shots on target: Barcelona 7-2 Getafe

Corners: Barcelona 3-2 Getafe

Fouls: Barcelona 9-15 Getafe

BEST STATS



23 - Ferran Torres has scored 23 goals in 51 matches for Hans-Dieter Flick's Barcelona across all competitions. Only under Xavi Hernández (25 goals in 113 apps) has he scored more goals under the same manager in his club career (Josep Guardiola, 16 in 43). Update. https://t.co/uxSDCKyRXr

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 21, 2025



150 - Raphinha Dias has assisted in 47 goals in 150 matches for Barcelona across all competitions, with only two players from Europe's top five leagues achieving more since 2022/23: Mohamed Salah (54) and Kevin De Bruyne (53). Supportive. pic.twitter.com/iH9veS1Azn

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 21, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Barcelona continue their La Liga title defence with back-to-back league fixtures, with Flick's side travelling to face Real Oviedo on Thursday before clashing with Real Sociedad at home on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Getafe will look to bounce back from tonight's defeat when they host Alaves on Wednesday night, followed by another home game against Levante on Saturday.

