Champions League Gameweek 7
Slavia Prague
Jan 21, 2026 8.00pm
2
4
HT : 2 2
FT Fortuna Arena
Barcelona
  • Vasil Kusej 10' goal
  • Robert Lewandowski 44' goal
  • David Doudera 46' yellowcard
  • Tomas Vlcek 46' yellowcard
  • Ivan Schranz 65' yellowcard
  • Muhammed Cham 72' yellowcard
  • Mojmir Chytil 79' yellowcard
  • goal Fermin Lopez 34'
  • goal Fermin Lopez 42'
  • yellowcard Marcus Rashford 61'
  • yellowcard Dani Olmo 61'
  • goal Dani Olmo 63'
  • goal Robert Lewandowski 70'
  • yellowcard Marc Bernal Casas 78'
  • yellowcard Ronald Araujo 78'
  • yellowcard Marc Bernal Casas 79'
  • yellowcard Ronald Araujo 79'

Slavia Prague 2-4 Barcelona: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Robert Lewandowski scores at both ends in vital European win for La Liga champions

By | , Last updated:

Lewandowski scores at both ends as Barca claim vital European win over Slavia Prague
© Imago / Michal Fajt

Robert Lewandowski scored at both ends of the field as Barcelona recorded a 4-2 victory over Slavia Prague in Wednesday night's Champions League contest.

Vasil Kusej sent Slavia Prague into a dream lead on home soil, but a brace from Fermin Lopez allowed Barcelona to move 2-1 ahead, before an own goal from Lewandowski levelled the scores at 2-2 heading into the half-time break in the Czech Republic.

Barcelona showed their quality in the second half, though, scoring through Dani Olmo and Lewandowski to claim a vital three points in their pursuit of a knockout round spot.

The result has left the La Liga champions in ninth position in the overall Champions League table, level on points with eighth, seventh and sixth in the section, while Slavia Prague are down in 34rd, with their hopes of making the playoffs now over.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport

Well, it was job done for head coach Hansi Flick in terms of the result, but the German will once again be concerned by the manner of his side's defending, especially for the two goals.

Barcelona looked incredibly vulnerable from set pieces, and that is now 13 Champions League goals conceded this season - the joint-most in the top 15.

The Catalan outfit will be a threat in the competition due to their incredible quality in the final third of the field, but better teams will punish them if they continue to defend in this manner.

Slavia Prague's elimination in the league phase has been confirmed, only managing to pick up three points from seven matches, but Barcelona are now certain of a spot in at least the playoffs.

Flick's side are ninth, level on points with the three teams above them, while they could still finish as high as third in the final gameweek, which takes place on Wednesday January 28.

SLAVIA PRAGUE VS. BARCELONA HIGHLIGHTS

Vasil Kusej goal vs. Barcelona (10th minute, Slavia Prague 1-0 Barcelona)

Fermin Lopez goal vs. Slavia Prague (34th minute, Slavia Prague 1-1 Barcelona)

It is all square in this Champions League contest, with Fermin finding the back of the net from a narrow angle following a wonderful passing move from the La Liga champions.

Fermin Lopez goal vs. Slavia Prague (42nd minute, Slavia Prague 2-1 Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski own goal vs. Barcelona (44th minute, Slavia Prague 2-2 Barcelona)

Slavia Prague are back on terms, and it is an own goal from Barcelona striker Lewandowski, as the Poland international turns a corner into the back of his own net.

Barcelona are struggling to deal with set pieces in this match.

Dani Olmo goal vs. Slavia Prague (63rd minute, Slavia Prague 2-3 Barcelona)

Barcelona have their third of the match in the 63rd minute, as Olmo fires one into the top corner from distance - it is a wonderful effort from the Spain international.

Robert Lewandowski goal vs. Slavia Prague (71st minute, Slavia Prague 2-4 Barcelona)

That could be the points for Barcelona, as Rashford's dangerous cross is converted by Lewandowski at the second time of asking - the visitors now lead 4-2 here.

MAN OF THE MATCH - FERMIN LOPEZ

This was a strong match for a number of Barcelona attackers, but the pick of the bunch was Fermin, who netted a first-half brace for the Catalan outfit.

The Spain international's second was a terrific hit, and he caused Slavia Prague all sorts of problems during the game due to his unique ability to find space in tight areas.

BEST STATS

SLAVIA PRAGUE VS. BARCELONA MATCH STATS

Possession: Slavia Prague 41%-59% Barcelona

Shots: Slavia Prague 12-20 Barcelona

Shots on target: Slavia Prague 2-12 Barcelona

Corners: Slavia Prague 5-4 Barcelona

Fouls: Slavia Prague 9-11 Barcelona

WHAT NEXT?

Barcelona's attention will now switch back to La Liga, with the Catalan giants resuming their domestic campaign at home to Real Oviedo on Sunday afternoon.

Slavia Prague, meanwhile, are still on a winter break in their season, so their next match is their final Champions League league stage clash, tackling Pafos FC away from home on January 28.

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Barcelona related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe