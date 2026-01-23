Newcastle injury news: Bruno Guimaraes update as remarkable record explains why Eddie Howe needs star man fit for Aston Villa clash

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Jan 2026 12:30 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 11:37

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has provided the latest update on the fitness of star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa at St James’ Park.

The 28-year-old is an integral first-team player for the Magpies and he is currently the club’s top scorer in the Premier League with eight goals, while also chipping in with four assists across 21 appearances.

Newcastle’s captain started in Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League home win over PSV Eindhoven, but he was forced off in the first half with a twisted ankle, raising concerns over his availability for future matches.

Guimaraes has spent four years at Newcastle since joining from Lyon in a £40m deal, and in that time, he has only missed 10 Premier League games. However, the Magpies have remarkably failed to win any of those matches in his absence (D6 L4).

It initially seemed that the influential Brazil international may face a spell on the sidelines, but the early prognosis appears to be that he has avoided a serious injury, providing Newcastle supporters, and Howe, with a much-needed boost.

© Imago / News Images

Howe: ‘We are going to give Guimaraes every chance for this weekend’

Speaking about Guimaraes's injury at a press conference on Friday, Howe said: "We hope it is not serious. The extent of the injury is still unknown.

"He was reasonably positive after the game - he is the guy that will never rule anything out. We are going to give him every chance for this weekend."

When questioned about managing Guimaraes carefully amid Newcastle’s busy fixture schedule, Howe acknowledged that it has played a part in his thinking, while also stressing the need to balance that with his team’s demands.

“We’ll always try to make the right decision on every player due to need and circumstance to help them long term,” the Magpies boss added. “He is a pivotal player, he’s been the matchwinner for us for so many years.

“He’s an inspirational figure but obviously, we need him fit and available. We’ll try and figure out all avenues if he isn’t available, but we hope he can make it.”

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Howe provides positive Burn injury update before Villa clash

Meanwhile, Howe has also confirmed that Dan Burn could be ready to return to the matchday squad against Villa after revealing that the defender will “possibly” take part in his first full training session on Friday since recovering from injury.

The 33-year-old has been unavailable for selection since puncturing a lung and breaking ribs following a strong challenge in Newcastle’s 1-0 derby defeat against Sunderland on December 14.

“Possibly,” Howe said about Burn’s potential availability for Sunday. “As you saw around the Champions League game he is out with the players.

“Today is possibly the first day he's training fully with the group and taking contact, and that will be the key thing for him, but he's desperate to get back involved so that's a great sign.”

On injuries in general within his squad, Howe added: "Our injury record this season is improved. Yes we have been hit with defensive injuries, but we have been happy with our treatment with injuries. Naturally with the schedule we've had we are going to get injuries."

Newcastle have been light in the defensive department in recent weeks and Howe will welcome the imminent return of Burn, who is comfortable playing at centre-back and left-back.

Elsewhere, Will Osula (ankle) returned to training earlier this week after a lengthy spell out and a late call will be made on his availability this weekend, while Fabian Schar (ankle), Jacob Murphy, Tino Livramento (both hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) all remain sidelined.