Preview: Newcastle United vs Barcelona - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 08 Mar 2026 10:18 , Last updated: 08 Mar 2026 10:42

For the second time in six months, St James' Park hosts the famous Barcelona, as Newcastle United welcome the Spanish titans to their headquarters for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg.

The Magpies saw off Azerbaijani hopefuls Qarabag in the knockout phase playoffs, while Hansi Flick's outfit clinched fifth spot in the league phase to earn a direct ticket to the last 16.

Match preview

Over four years on from Newcastle's lucrative Saudi-backed takeover, results both on and off the field have been mixed to say the very least, but Eddie Howe's Magpies have finally broken new ground on the biggest continental stage of all.

A 12th-placed league-phase finish - while far from remarkable - saw Newcastle reach the knockout rounds of the Champions League for the first time in their history, and Tuesday's hosts will also now take part in their inaugural last-16 match in Europe's premier tournament.

Howe's charges had their two-legged tie with Qarabag wrapped up within 90 minutes courtesy of a 6-1 first-leg demolition, and even though their 3-2 second-leg success was nothing to write home about, they could have been forgiven for lifting their foot off the gas.

However, domestic chaos continues to reign supreme for the Magpies, who have suffered a crushing 3-2 Premier League home loss to Everton, defeated Manchester United 2-1 with 10 men and most recently been beaten 3-1 by Manchester City in the FA Cup over the past couple of weeks.

Howe's long-term St James' Park future remains the subject of much debate while consistency eludes Newcastle, but his side remain a fabulous watch for the neutrals, having both scored and conceded in each of their last 12 games across all competitions.

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Champions League knockout amateurs meet Champions League knockout aficionados on Tuesday evening, as Barcelona continue their bid to go at least one better than their 2024-25 run to the semi-finals, where Inter Milan broke Blaugrana hearts.

Barca's league-phase campaign was as frenetic as could be expected, as their eight games saw the joint-highest number of overall goals with 36 - level with Borussia Dortmund - courtesy of 22 at the correct end and 14 shipped.

No team in the top 13 let in more goals than the La Liga champions, whose high line was especially hopeless at Stamford Bridge, but Flick and co have done a sterling job of shoring up the Blaugrana defence in recent times.

Indeed, Barcelona's 1-0 La Liga win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday - courtesy of a customary goal from the electrifying Lamine Yamal - saw the club keep their eighth clean sheet across all competitions in 2026; at the time of writing, only Inter Milan (9) have registered more in Europe's big five leagues since the turn of the year.

Flick's crop have also now earned four straight triumphs in all tournaments - although their 3-0 Copa del Rey beating of Atletico Madrid was in vain owing to their 4-0 first-leg embarrassment - and history is unsurprisingly on the visitors' side.

Barcelona have emerged victorious in each of their last five Champions League last-16 ties against English clubs, and Flick oversaw a 2-1 triumph at St James' Park in September's league-phase clash, thanks to a delightful double from Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford.

Newcastle United Champions League form:

L

D

W

D

W

W

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

W

L

W

L

W

L

Barcelona Champions League form:

W

D

L

W

W

W

Barcelona form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / IPS

Big-money Newcastle duo Nick Woltemade and Sandro Tonali overcame illness and a thigh injury respectively to start the loss to Man City on Saturday night, and Howe will also welcome Jacob Ramsey back from a domestic suspension for Tuesday's clash.

Tino Livramento is also raring to go, having returned from a thigh issue of his own in the FA Cup defeat, but Emil Krafth (knee), Lewis Miley (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle) and indispensable midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (thigh) will all miss the visit of Barcelona.

Only a second-half substitute on Saturday evening, four-goal Qarabag hero Anthony Gordon - already Newcastle's record goalscorer in a single Champions League campaign - should be among a few names restored to the XI from the Newcastle manager.

On Barcelona's end, Marc Bernal sparked concern when he was withdrawn at half time against Athletic, but the midfielder was only suffering from stomach problems and may have recovered in time for Tuesday.

However, the visitors are guaranteed to be missing Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Gavi (knee), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring), Jules Kounde (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (ACL) for this week's showdown, and none should return in time for the second leg either.

Now boasting a sensational 34 goal involvements from 36 games in 2025-26 - 19 of his own and 15 assists - Yamal is about to set yet another record, as he prepares to become the youngest player to reach 30 appearances in the Champions League proper.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Wissa, Gordon

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J. Garcia; E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Pedri, Casado; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha; Lewandowski

We say: Newcastle United 1-2 Barcelona

For all of Barcelona's diligent defensive work in recent weeks, the Blaugrana have gone 11 games without a clean sheet in the Champions League, and that streak will surely become 12 at a raucous St James' Park.

Flick's ferocious attack can still fight fire with fire to claim a first-leg advantage, albeit surely only a slender one due to a number of key absences, as Newcastle keep the tie alive before trekking to Camp Nou.

