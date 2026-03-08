Tottenham transfer news: Premier League rival 'plot' summer move for Spurs forward

By Saikat Mandal | 08 Mar 2026 17:49

Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke is reportedly emerging as a potential transfer target for Newcastle United ahead of the summer transfer window.

The former Liverpool striker joined Spurs in the summer of 2024 and has since made 59 appearances across all competitions, scoring 21 goals.

Solanke has struggled with fitness this season and has made just 14 appearances, scoring five goals, all of which have come since January.

Tottenham currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, just one point above 18th-placed West Ham, and could be dragged into a relegation battle if results do not improve.

Should relegation occur, Spurs could lose several key players, with Solanke potentially being offered an escape route to remain in the Premier League.

Newcastle eye move for Solanke?

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Solanke could be reunited with Eddie Howe, who knows him well from their time working together at Bournemouth.

Newcastle have underperformed this season and could adopt a fresh approach in the summer transfer window with a significant squad overhaul.

Strengthening the attacking department is expected to be a priority for the Magpies, with Will Osula reportedly attracting interest from several clubs, including Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Similarly, summer signing Nick Woltemade is also drawing attention from a number of clubs, but regardless of his situation, Newcastle are keen to add another proven striker to their squad.

Will Solanke leave Tottenham?

The futures of several Tottenham players, including Solanke, may depend heavily on where the club finishes at the end of the season.

Having paid £55m to sign the former Chelsea striker, Spurs are reportedly reluctant to sanction Solanke's departure even if they suffer relegation.

However, while Solanke has proven to be an effective goalscorer, his persistent injury issues could encourage Tottenham to consider cashing in should they be relegated to the Championship next season.