Barcelona lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Champions League first leg including Marcus Rashford decision

By Ben Knapton | 08 Mar 2026 10:37

Barcelona's on-loan Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford may be denied the chance to repeat his St James' Park heroics in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg with Newcastle United.

The England international memorably struck both goals in September's 2-1 league-phase victory over Eddie Howe's side, but he has largely played a second-string role since his explosive start to life in Catalonia.

As Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are both fully fit and raring to go, Rashford will likely have to settle for a place on the bench, as Hansi Flick makes multiple changes to the team that edged out Athletic Bilbao 1-0 in Saturday's La Liga affair.

Rashford started and completed 62 minutes of that contest, as did Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo, both of whom should now cede their spots to Robert Lewandowski and Fermin Lopez respectively.

Yamal will therefore be the only member of Saturday's attacking quartet to hold his spot, as the 18-year-old prepares to become the youngest player in history to reach 30 appearances in the Champions League proper.

Marc Bernal was withdrawn at half time against Athletic due to illness, so Pedri - who was always expected to come back into the XI - will likely partner Marc Casado in the double pivot.

Ronald Araujo has not yet become a consistent starter again following his time away to prioritise his mental health, so expect Joao Cancelo, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin to protect Joan Garcia once more.

Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Gavi (knee), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring), Jules Kounde (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (ACL) are all sidelined through injury for the visitors.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J. Garcia; E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Pedri, Casado; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha; Lewandowski

> Click here to see how Newcastle could line up for this game