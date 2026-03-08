Man United transfer news: Five Marcus Rashford replacements 'shortlisted' amid £26m Barcelona expectation

By Ben Knapton | 08 Mar 2026 13:08

Manchester United have supposedly drawn up a list of five ideal successors to Marcus Rashford as expectation grows over a permanent switch to Barcelona.

The England international fell out of favour at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim following his bombshell admission that he wanted to explore a new adventure away from the Theatre of Dreams in late 2024.

Rashford did not earn a permanent switch to Aston Villa despite a positive impact on loan, but he has made his presence felt at Barcelona with 10 goals and 13 assists from 37 appearances across all competitions.

The presence of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha means that Rashford is not a guaranteed starter for La Blaugrana, but he has nevertheless cemented himself as a crucial squad player for Hansi Flick, especially in the Champions League.

Rashford has had a direct hand in nine goals in eight European matches - five of his own and four assists - ahead of Tuesday's last-16 first leg with Newcastle United at St James' Park, where he struck a brace in September's league-phase win.

Man United's five Marcus Rashford replacements 'revealed'

Barcelona can activate a £26m option to make Rashford's stay permanent at the end of the season, and according to Sport, there are strong indications that the La Liga giants will activate the option.

As Rashford prepares to bid farewell to Man United, whom he has provided 138 goals and 79 assists for in 426 appearances, the Red Devils have supposedly identified five alternatives to their former youth product.

Sticking close to home, Man United are thought to have earmarked Everton's Iliman Ndiaye as an ideal replacement, and the Toffees winger boasts two key attributes - Premier League experience and one-v-one ability.

Elsewhere in Europe, Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League winner Bradley Barcola is another option; the Frenchman has often found it difficult to displace Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the PSG XI in recent times.

Twenty-two-year-old Martial Godo - who represents Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg - is another option, but the London-born attacker remains under contract until 2030.

RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande is a high-profile target, but Liverpool and Chelsea will provide stiff competition for the Ivorian, and Como's Jesus Rodriguez could be a cheaper alternative.

Which Marcus Rashford replacement should Man United sign?

Man United's transfer plans are still clouded in uncertainty while their managerial situation is yet to be sorted, but one thing is for certain.

After Amorim's disastrous 3-4-3 experiment, Man United's hierarchy should bring in a head coach who favours the classic four-man defensive shape and out-and-out wingers, as Michael Carrick is currently doing.

Ndiaye's Premier League experience and versatility makes him a standout candidate, but the 26-year-old is more used to the right-hand side of the attack, meaning that he could tread on Bryan Mbeumo's toes.

However, if the Red Devils can find the finances to win the fight for Diomande - who has had a direct hand in 18 goals in 27 Leipzig appearances this season - the 19-year-old should be the number one pick to fill Rashford's boots.