Newcastle United 3-0 PSV Eindhoven: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Magpies move into UCL top eight

Newcastle United moved into the top eight of the Champions League with a brilliant 3-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven at St James' Park on Wednesday night.

PSV Eindhoven were the architects of their own downfall in the first 45 minutes, with Matej Kovar's poor clearance directly leading to Yoane Wissa's opener, before Yarek Gasiorowski's underhit backpass was punished by Anthony Gordon, sending Newcastle into the break with a confident 2-0 lead.

Although PSV were more assured in possession in the second half, the visitors continued to fail to create any real opportunities, while Newcastle United remained a threat, including Harvey Barnes adding a third just after the hour mark.

Newcastle took complete control following their third goal of the game, and while they created some chances to add to the scoring, the Magpies were made to settle for a stunning 3-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

PSV Eindhoven made it extremely clear from minute one how they were going to play against the Magpies, repeatedly aiming to play their way out from defence and work the ball into their forward players.

However, Newcastle's intense press made it difficult for the PSV backline to work the ball forward, while it also forced the visitors into a number of errors, including Kovar's failed clearance and Gasiorowski's under-powered backpass, which directly led to the Magpies' first two goals.

At the other end of the pitch, although PSV did have multiple periods of sustained possession deep in the Newcastle half, a lack of a recognised striker was clearly evident, with no obvious focal point, meaning the hosts were largely comfortable when defending.

For Eddie Howe, watching all three of his starting forwards get on the scoresheet will have been a delight, especially off the back of failing to score and looking devoid of any real attacking creativity in their last two games, including a miserable goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Peter Bosz will be disappointed that his side's two mistakes in the first half ultimately proved costly, while PSV also faced real difficulty in creating any chances of note against the Newcastle defence - albeit without a real recognised number nine.

The Magpies do deserve real credit for their defensive resilience, even with PSV's attacking absences, keeping a fantastic clean sheet against a side that has scored four against Liverpool and six against Napoli in the Champions League this season.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. PSV EINDHOVEN HIGHLIGHTS

Yoane Wissa goal vs. PSV Eindhoven (8th min, Newcastle United 1-0 PSV Eindhoven)

Wissa gives Newcastle an early lead!

Kovar's clearance is a poor one, intercepted by Bruno Guimaraes inside the PSV half, and the midfielder quickly plays it into Joelinton.

Joelinton gets into the penalty area and squares it to Wissa, whose strikes bobbles past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Anthony Gordon goal vs. PSV Eindhoven (30th min, Newcastle United 2-0 PSV Eindhoven)

Gordon doubles Newcastle's lead! Another huge mistake from PSV!

PSV are passing the ball around the defence, but Gasiorowski's pass back to Kovar is horribly underhit, allowing Wissa to race in and slide the ball across to Gordon.

Gordon, with the goalkeeper caught in no man's land, takes a touch and easily passes into the back of the net, doubling Newcastle's lead.

Harvey Barnes goal vs. PSV Eindhoven (65th min, Newcastle United 3-0 PSV Eindhoven)

Newcastle are in dream world now ?



Barnes, take a bow! That is marvellous from the Newcastle forward!

A long ball forward from Nick Pope is headed down into the feet of Barnes by a PSV player, and the winger brings the ball down just outside of the area.

Barnes drives past his marker into the penalty area and slots a left-footed effort past Kovar into the bottom right corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - YOANE WISSA

All three of Newcastle's starting forwards scored and impressed tonight, but Wissa stands out as our pick of the bunch.

The striker opened the scoring for Newcastle before creating the second, showing great intensity in the press to win the ball back and square it to Gordon inside the area.

As aforementioned, both Barnes and Gordon also deserve credit, with the Newcastle front three impressing both in and out of possession, giving PSV's defence an incredibly difficult game.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. PSV EINDHOVEN MATCH STATS

Possession: Newcastle United 54%-46% PSV Eindhoven

Shots: Newcastle United 11-6 PSV Eindhoven

Shots on target: Newcastle United 4-1 PSV Eindhoven

Corners: Newcastle United 3-1 PSV Eindhoven

Fouls: Newcastle United 4-11 PSV Eindhoven

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

Newcastle United's win moves them into seventh in the Champions League standings, and they will aim to ensure their top-eight finish when they take on Paris Saint-Germain in their final league phase fixture next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven head into their final match against Bayern Munich hoping to defend their place in the top 24 altogether, currently trailing 25th-placed Copenhagen only on goal difference.