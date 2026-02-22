Newcastle lineup vs. Qarabag: Predicted XI for Champions League clash as key defender suspended

By Ben Knapton | 22 Feb 2026 11:38

Newcastle United will have to manage without the suspended Malick Thiaw for Tuesday's Champions League playoff second leg with Qarabag FK at St James' Park.

The former AC Milan centre-back was among the scorers in last week's 6-1 first-leg embarrassment, but he also picked up a milestone yellow card which rules him out of the return fixture.

Thiaw's punishment is a blessing in disguise, as the German will return for the last 16 against either Chelsea or Barcelona, although it does mean that Eddie Howe is down to the bare bones defensively for this game.

Fabian Schar, Tino Livramento and Emil Krafth remain out through injury, but Sven Botman has a good chance of returning from a back problem and may have to be drafted back into the XI right away.

Howe could alternatively deploy Kieran Trippier centrally and introduce teenager Leo Shahar into the XI, but a Botman-Dan Burn partnership should be deployed if the former is fit enough, potentially in front of Aaron Ramsdale.

Shahar's fellow academy graduate Alex Murphy is a candidate to start at left-back, though, but a lack of alternative midfield options means that Howe will likely be forced to field a largely untouched engine room.

The hosting manager can at least make multiple changes up top, where Will Osula will surely spearhead the charge in between Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes.

Anthony Gordon sent records tumbling with his four goals in the first leg, but the winger will likely be granted a rest with the tie effectively over as a contest.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; Trippier, Botman, Burn, A. Murphy; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; J. Murphy, Osula, Barnes