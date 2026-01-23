Team News: West Ham vs. Sunderland injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 23 Jan 2026 12:30

Either West Ham United or Sunderland could be celebrating their third straight win in all competitions at the end of Saturday's Premier League showdown at the London Stadium.

The Irons took down Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in last weekend's derby, while the Black Cats overcame Crystal Palace by the same scoreline, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

WEST HAM

Out: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Keiber Lamadrid (fitness)

Doubtful: Lucas Paqueta (back)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Scarles; Bowen, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos

SUNDERLAND

Out: Bertrand Traore (knee), Arthur Masuaku (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Sadiki, Xhaka; Hume, Le Fee, Adingra; Brobbey