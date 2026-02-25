Chelsea, West Ham United duo singled out after fines for mass injury-time brawl revealed

By Darren Plant | 25 Feb 2026 12:28 , Last updated: 25 Feb 2026 12:29

Marc Cucurella and Adama Traore have been singled out by an Independent Regulatory Commission after Chelsea and West Ham United were handed major fines.

On January 31, the Blues overturned a two-goal half-time deficit to record a 3-2 victory over the Hammers at Stamford Bridge.

However, shortly after Enzo Fernandez's decisive goal in added-on time, a brawl involving the majority of players from both teams occurred by a corner flag.

Jean-Clair Todibo was handed a red card for grabbing Joao Pedro by the throat, while Pedro was booked for an initial push on Traore.

Nevertheless, an Independent Regulatory Commission has indicated that the actions of Cucurella - who first drew a frustrated reaction from Traore - and his Spanish compatriot instigated the unsavoury scenes.

Chelsea, West Ham handed fines for brawl

The Football Association announced on Wednesday morning that Chelsea had been fined £325,000, with West Ham receiving a £300,000 fine.

A statement read: "An independent Regulatory Commission has fined Chelsea FC and West Ham United FC for the mass confrontation at their Premier League fixture on Saturday 31 January 2026.



"It was alleged that Chelsea FC failed to ensure its players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 95th minute. It was also alleged that West Ham United FC failed to ensure its players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative and/or violent way at this time.



"Both clubs subsequently admitted the charges against them. The Regulatory Commission imposed fines of £325,000 and £300,000 on Chelsea FC and West Ham United FC respectively following a hearing."

In the written reasons provided, Cucurella and Traore were singled out for their behaviour. It read: "This was a serious incident involving a number of their players.

"It was not accepted that Mr Cucurella was wholly without fault. He was aware of his actions after conceding the corner kick and returning to his feet. He sought to invite a reaction from Mr Traore.

"That is not to justify Mr Traore’s disproportionate reaction from which the mass confrontation ensued. Furthermore, the Commission noted that three of the Chelsea players were in some way seeking to incite the crowd during and towards the end of the incident.

"There is no justification for this behaviour, irrespective of what had happened during the course of the game or within the mass confrontation itself."

Why Chelsea must improve disciplinary record

During the report, it was revealed that Chelsea 'taken this incident very seriously and the Manager had spoken to the players about handling similar situations in the future.'

Chelsea were also charged for their part in incidents against Aston Villa on December 27 and Fulham on January 7.

Therefore, any further such occurrences - especially across a short space of time - face the possibility of stronger punishment from the FA.