Chelsea 3-2 West Ham: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Blues recover from first-half horror show to beat 10-man Hammers

Chelsea came from two goals behind to record a 3-2 victory over 10-man West Ham United in Saturday's Premier League contest at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville sent the Hammers two goals ahead, but Chelsea netted three times in the second half through Joao Pedro, Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez to secure a vital three points for Liam Rosenior's side.

West Ham were reduced to 10 men in the latter stages of the contest, with Jean-Clair Todibo sent off following a clash with Pedro.

The result has moved Chelsea into fourth spot in the Premier League table, while West Ham remain 18th in the division, five points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

And breathe.

Goodness me, what a second half; West Ham were excellent in the opening 45 minutes of action, with Chelsea booed off by their supporters at the half-time break.

However, the atmosphere changed in the second period, with Chelsea boss Rosenior making three changes at the interval, bringing on Cucurella, Pedro and Wesley Fofana.

The Blues were brilliant in the second 45 minutes, but they had to wait until the final moments to score what proved to be the winner, with West Ham having their hearts broken.

West Ham can take plenty of positives from the game too, having shown their quality in the first half, but this will go down as a major blow for the Hammers considering the position they had been in.

Chelsea are far from the finished article, but a top-four finish is very much on the cards this season, while Rosenior's team are also battling for success in the Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup.

CHELSEA VS. WEST HAM HIGHLIGHTS

Jarrod Bowen goal vs. Chelsea (30th minute, Chelsea 0-1 West Ham)

West Ham have the lead at Stamford Bridge, and it is Bowen on the scoresheet, with the Englishman managing to bend one into the far corner from outside the box.

Bowen was surely looking for the cross, but the ball somehow ended up in the corner of the goal - not sure about the defending or goalkeeping from Chelsea there.

Crysencio Summerville goal vs. Chelsea (36th minute, Chelsea 0-2 West Ham)

West Ham double their advantage at Stamford Bridge, with Summerville on the scoresheet; the attacker brilliantly fires a cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka into the back of the net.

The Chelsea supporters have been stunned here.

Joao Pedro goal vs. West Ham (57th minute, Chelsea 1-2 West Ham)

"It's De-Bruyne-like!" ?



Chelsea have a goal back here, as the substitute Pedro heads a searching cross from Fofana into the back of the net from close range.

Marc Cucurella goal vs. West Ham (70th minute, Chelsea 2-2 West Ham)

Chelsea level the scores in the 70th minute of the contest, and it is Cucurella on the scoresheet this time, with the Spaniard heading into the back of the net from close range after West Ham had failed to clear their lines.

Enzo Fernandez goal vs. West Ham (92nd minute, Chelsea 3-2 West Ham)

It is heartbreak for West Ham, as Chelsea surely win it in the 92nd minute; Fernandez comes up with the goal, sweeping the ball into the back of the net from close range off a cross from Pedro.

Jean-Clair Todibo (West Ham) red card (101st minute)

West Ham are reduced to 10 men in the 101st minute, with Todibo sent off for grabbing the neck of Pedro following a clash between both sets of players. Adama Traore and Cucurella were involved, and Todibo is handed a red card in the incident that followed.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ENZO FERNANDEZ

Fernandez came up with the winner for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and the Argentina international was the player driving his team forward in the second period.

The midfielder finished with a pass success rate of 86% during a strong display, and he gets the nod over the likes of Bowen, Summerville and Wan-Bissaka, who were impressive for West Ham.

BEST STATS

CHELSEA VS. WEST HAM MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 70%-30% West Ham

Shots: Chelsea 14-11 West Ham

Shots on target: Chelsea 6-6 West Ham

Corners: Chelsea 9-3 West Ham

Fouls: Chelsea 11-13 West Ham

WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea's attention will now switch to the EFL Cup, preparing to head to Arsenal for the second leg of their semi-final, with the Blues trailing 3-2 from the first leg.

West Ham, meanwhile, will continue their Premier League campaign away to relegation-threatened Burnley next Saturday in a 3pm kickoff.