Aston Villa transfer news: Morgan Rogers ‘update’ comes as a blow for Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Feb 2026 09:25 , Last updated: 23 Feb 2026 09:25

Aston Villa have been handed a major boost in their hopes of keeping star attacker Morgan Rogers ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report.

The 23-year-old has taken his game to a new level since moving to Villa Park in February 2024 and has established himself as one of the Premier League's best players under the guidance of head coach Unai Emery.

Last season, Rogers recorded 14 goals and 16 assists in 54 appearances for Villa, and he has since contributed with 10 goals and seven assists in 38 games so far this term, scoring more goals and playing more minutes (3,083) than any of his teammates.

The versatile attacking midfielder has also impressed on the international stage for England, with head coach Thomas Tuchel selecting him five times in his starting lineup across eight of the Three Lions’ 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Rogers’s impressive ascent and increasing importance at domestic and international level is understood to have drawn interest from a number of top clubs who are said to have been tracking him closely.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Villa can keep hold of Rogers with or without Champions League football

Tottenham Hotspur have allegedly identified Rogers as a ‘dream’ transfer target, while Manchester United are said to be ‘giving serious consideration’ to moving for Villa’s No.27 this summer.

Liverpool are another Premier League club that have recently been credited with an interest, though talks with the player’s representatives over a big-money move to Anfield have been played down.

The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City - where Rogers was on the books between 2019 and 2023 - and French giants Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the playmaker, as speculation over a potential exit continues to grow.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are currently walking a financial tightrope after cutting back spending over several seasons in an effort to improve their PSR position.

However, the report adds that Villa’s ability to keep hold of Rogers this summer will not depend on Emery’s side securing qualification for next season’s Champions League.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Villa under no pressure to sell in-demand Rogers this summer

Sources have claimed that Villa remain under ‘no pressure’ to sell their star attacker and their stance is ‘highly unlikely to change’, even if they miss out on the financial boost of Champions League qualification.

Villa are currently well-placed to secure at least a top-five finish in the Premier League this season, as they sit third in the table and six points ahead of each of the three teams directly below them, with Chelsea, Man United and Liverpool all level on 45 points.

Emery will be keen to see his team’s form improve as they head down the home straight, though, following a run of just two wins in their last seven Premier League games (D3 L2).

Rogers, who is believed to be valued by Villa at around £100m, is under contract at Villa Park until June 2031.