Tottenham transfer news: Spurs could battle Man Utd to land 'dream' Aston Villa attacker

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly dreaming of signing Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers for Villa since joining from Middlesbrough in the January window of 2024, and has been in good form this season.

In 2024-25, Rogers scored 14 goals in all competitions and could break that tally this term, having already scored nine, and registered seven assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

The highly-talented attacking midfielder is also in line to represent England at the 2026 World Cup, and he could be in demand next summer if he performs well at the tournament.

Rogers has a contract at Villa Park until 2031, and the Villans should be in a strong position to keep hold of him if they secure Champions League football next season.

Tottenham Hotspur eye move for Morgan Rogers?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs could be in the hunt to sign Rogers in the summer window, and could be willing to smash their transfer record to land him.

Spurs paid £65m to sign Dominic Solanke in the summer of 2025, and Rogers could cost close to £100m, so it will not be straightforward to lure him away from Villa Park.

The north London club had a quiet January transfer window, leaving fans and players frustrated, with club skipper Cristian Romero branding the squad's depth due to injuries as disgraceful.

Chelsea and Arsenal could also join the race for Rogers, and Manchester City could also be interested, even though they signed Antoine Semenyo during the January window.

Manchester United eye could compete for Rogers

It has been reported that the Red Devils could be interested in signing Rogers in the summer, especially if they secure a top-four finish.

Bruno Fernandes has been excellent for Man Utd this season, but there is a lot of speculation over his long-term future at the club.

The Red Devils are determined to keep the 31-year-old at Old Trafford for one more season, but if he moves on, Rogers could be an ideal replacement.