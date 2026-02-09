Premier League Gameweek 26
Chelsea
Feb 10, 2026 7.30pm
Stamford Bridge
Leeds

Team News: Chelsea vs. Leeds United injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

Chelsea vs. Leeds injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs
Chelsea will look to make it five straight Premier League victories under Liam Rosenior when they welcome Leeds United to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

The Blues head into the contest off the back of a 3–1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, a result that keeps them fifth in the English top-flight table, while the Whites sit 16th after recording a 3–1 victory against Nottingham Forest a day earlier, and here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.

CHELSEA vs. LEEDS UNITED

Chelsea

Out: Jamie Gittens (hamstring), Tosin Adarabioyo (hamstring) Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (muscle), Levi Colwill (knee)

Doubtful: Andrey Santos (unknown), Filip Jorgensen (unknown)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; J Pedro

Leeds United 

Out: Anton Stach (hip)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Rodon, Struijk, Justin; Bogle, Aaronson, Ampadu, Gruev, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

