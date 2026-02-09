Team News: Chelsea vs. Leeds United injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 09 Feb 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 20:00

Chelsea will look to make it five straight Premier League victories under Liam Rosenior when they welcome Leeds United to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

The Blues head into the contest off the back of a 3–1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, a result that keeps them fifth in the English top-flight table, while the Whites sit 16th after recording a 3–1 victory against Nottingham Forest a day earlier, and here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.

Chelsea

Out: Jamie Gittens (hamstring), Tosin Adarabioyo (hamstring) Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (muscle), Levi Colwill (knee)

Doubtful: Andrey Santos (unknown), Filip Jorgensen (unknown)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; J Pedro

Leeds United

Out: Anton Stach (hip)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Rodon, Struijk, Justin; Bogle, Aaronson, Ampadu, Gruev, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor