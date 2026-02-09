Team News: Everton vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list and predicted XIs before Premier League clash

By Freddie Cotton | 09 Feb 2026 19:30 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 19:30

Everton welcome Bournemouth to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday evening for round 26 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The Toffees came from a goal behind to beat Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon, while the Cherries drew to title chasing Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium.

Before Tuesday's clash, the sides sit just three places and three points apart in the table, giving Bournemouth the opportunity to leapfrog their hosts with victory by at least two goals.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

Everton

Out: Jack Grealish (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

Bournemouth

Out: Justin Kluivert (knee), Tyler Adams (knee), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Julio Soler (undisclosed)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Cook; Rayan, Kroupi, Adli; Evanilson