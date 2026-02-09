Team News: Everton vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list and predicted XIs before Premier League clash

Everton welcome Bournemouth to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday evening for round 26 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
The Toffees came from a goal behind to beat Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon, while the Cherries drew to title chasing Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium.
Before Tuesday's clash, the sides sit just three places and three points apart in the table, giving Bournemouth the opportunity to leapfrog their hosts with victory by at least two goals.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
Everton vs. Bournemouth
Everton
Out: Jack Grealish (ankle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry
Bournemouth
Out: Justin Kluivert (knee), Tyler Adams (knee), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Julio Soler (undisclosed)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Cook; Rayan, Kroupi, Adli; Evanilson