Everton lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Moyes faces selection headache

By Freddie Cotton | 08 Feb 2026 12:58

Everton will be hoping to claim their first victory at the Hill Dickinson Stadium for over two months when they host Bournemouth on Tuesday evening.

The Toffees picked up no further injuries during their win against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon, meaning they will have just the one absentee in the week.

David Moyes told the media last week that Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish will likely be unavailable for the remainder of the season as he looks set to require surgery on an ankle injury.

In better news for the home side, they have successfully welcomed Carlos Alcaraz, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jarrad Branthwaite back to full fitness in recent weeks, the latter of which will undoubtedly provide Moyes with a selection headache.

Prior to sustaining a hamstring injury last summer, Branthwaite was one of the first names on the team sheet and formed a solid partnership with fellow English defender James Tarkowski.

In the 23-year-old's absence though, Michael Keane has performed well and been part of an Everton backline that has conceded just 28 goals after 25 matches this season.

Keane started against Fulham on Saturday, but Branthwaite was selected at left back the week prior and although the pair starting together can not be ruled out, it is likely that it will be either one or the other going forward.

However, we think Moyes will deploy the same side he named on Saturday, with Keane partnering Tarkowski, Thierno Barry leading the line once more and Harrison Armstrong retaining his place in the starting line up.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

