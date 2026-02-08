Manchester United news: Star addresses "effort" and "mentality" of club under Michael Carrick after Ruben Amorim comparison

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Feb 2026 15:46

Manchester United winger Bryan Mbeumo has insisted that Michael Carrick has built upon Ruben Amorim's positive work at the club.

The Red Devils will end the weekend in the Premier League's top four following their 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

That was Michael Carrick's fourth consecutive win as interim boss, as many wins as previous manager Amorim managed in his final 12 top-flight matches.

Many fans have highlighted the differences between the two head coaches, arguing that Carrick's style of play better suits the players in the squad.

However, winger Mbeumo insisted that the club have been building upon the foundations of Amorim's work, telling reporters after the team's win against Spurs: "I just feel we built on what we were doing from the start because I don't think it was that bad as a lot of people felt.

"We just work together, make the effort together, with a big mentality, and we're never beaten. Even if someone gets past, we come back to support and just try to give it our all."

Amorim was heavily criticised by pundits during his time at Old Trafford, though several players like Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes have defended the former United boss.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

What has changed under Michael Carrick?

One of the biggest changes that Carrick has made since being appointed as interim boss has been with his use of Kobbie Mainoo.

The 20-year-old had only started one game under Amorim this season - the team's EFL Cup defeat against Grimsby Town in August - but he has performed excellently under Carrick in midfield.

His press resistance and ability to combine in small spaces has liberated Bruno Fernandes to play in a more advanced role, and his strong performances against both Manchester City and Arsenal have highlighted his immense quality.

It should be noted that United's midfield did look vulnerable against Fulham, though Mainoo and Casemiro were excellent against Tottenham.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

How do Carrick and Amorim compare so far?

United have scored 10 goals in the four Premier League games under Carrick, and their average of 2.5 goals per 90 is significantly more than the 1.7 they averaged under Amorim in the league this season.

The Red Devils have kept two clean sheets with the interim boss at the helm - Amorim kept two in his final 14 Premier League games - though they did concede twice against both Fulham and Arsenal.

Carrick has only had a limited amount of time to work with his squad, so perhaps he will be able to iron out any defensive frailties as the season progresses.