Man Utd vs. West Ham: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 02 Dec 2025 14:31 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 14:31

Ruben Amorim has overseen a pleasing Manchester United revival of late, but the 40-year-old could now set another unwanted club record when West Ham United pay a visit to Old Trafford on Thursday night in the Premier League.

The Portuguese oversaw a 2-1 triumph over Crystal Palace at the weekend - which lifted Man United into the top seven of the Premier League table - but they were taken down 1-0 by Everton at the Theatre of Dreams before that.

The Toffees' victory marked Man Utd's ninth Premier League loss in 19 home games under Amorim, who could now suffer 10 league home losses in quicker time than any other Red Devils manager, breaking the current record of 23 games held by AH Albut from 1892 to 1894.

However, Man Utd come into the midweek battle 10 points better off than visitors West Ham, who saw their three-game unbeaten sequence snapped in a 2-0 defeat to rejuvenated champions Liverpool in gameweek 13.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 156

West Ham wins: 50

Draws: 32

Man Utd wins: 74

Man United lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, recording 74 wins to West Ham's 50, while there have also been 32 draws in their previous 156 competitive meetings across all competitions.

There have been 58 Premier League meetings between the two sides, with Man United recording 34 wins, while West Ham have only beaten the Red Devils on 11 occasions in the competition.

One of those victories for the Hammers came at the London Stadium in 2022-23, with the success ending a five-game winning run for Man United in Premier League encounters with the London club.

Nine of West Ham's Premier League wins over the Red Devils have come at home, including a 2-0 victory in December 2023, with the exceptions being a 1-0 success at Old Trafford in the middle of the 2001-02 campaign and a victory at the Theatre of Dreams in May 2025.

he two teams met three times during the 2022-23 season, with Man United winning their two home fixtures, including a 3-1 success in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The 20-time English champions last won at West Ham in the Premier League in September 2021, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Jesse Lingard on the scoresheet at the London Stadium. However, Erik ten Hag's side beat the Hammers 3-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford in February 2024.

Wayne Rooney is the leading goalscorer in this fixture with 12, while George Best managed 11 goals against West Ham, with Sir Geoff Hurst joint-third in the standings on 10 alongside Sir Bobby Charlton.

The last meeting between the two teams took place at Old Trafford in May 2025, with West Ham recording a victory over Man United courtesy of goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen.

Last 20 meetings

May 11, 2025: Man Utd 0-2 West Ham (Premier League)

Oct 27, 2024: West Ham 2-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Feb 04, 2024: Man Utd 3-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Dec 12, 2023: West Ham 2-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

May 07, 2023: West Ham 1-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Mar 01, 2023: Man Utd 3-1 West Ham (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Oct 30, 2022: Man Utd 1-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Jan 22, 2022: Man Utd 1-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Sep 22, 2021: Man Utd 0-1 West Ham (EFL Cup Third Round)

Sep 19, 2021: West Ham 1-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Mar 14, 2021: Man Utd 1-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Feb 09, 2021: Man Utd 1-0 West Ham (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Dec 05, 2020: West Ham 1-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

Jul 22, 2020: Man Utd 1-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Sep 22, 2019: West Ham 2-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Apr 13, 2019: Man Utd 2-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Sep 29, 2018: West Ham 3-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

May 10, 2018: West Ham 0-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Aug 13, 2017: Man Utd 4-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Jan 02, 2017: West Ham 0-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

