Preview: West Ham United vs Manchester United - prediction, team news, lineups

08 Feb 2026

The London Stadium hosts a fascinating Premier League scrap between two rejuvenated outfits on Tuesday night, when West Ham United welcome Manchester United to the capital.

The Irons seek a fifth win from six games in midweek after Saturday's 2-0 triumph over Burnley, shortly after the Red Devils bested 10-man Tottenham Hotspur by the same scoreline.

Match preview

Helped by an all-too familiar red card to Tottenham captain Cristian Romero, Man Utd's Michael Carrick-led revival continued on Saturday afternoon, when the Red Devils maintained their grip on fourth spot in style.

Bryan Mbeumo's opener from a brilliant corner routine preceded a late Bruno Fernandes second at Old Trafford, where Man Utd made it a fabulous four wins on the spin under their erstwhile midfielder after also out-witting Arsenal, Manchester City and Fulham.

Not only are Tuesday's visitors still ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool in the race for fourth, they have cut the gap to third-placed Aston Villa to just three points and are firmly in control of the race for Champions League football.

Carrick continues to make his case for a permanent managerial contract at Man United, who have scored at least twice in every game under his wing - a continuation of their long-running attacking hot streak.

Indeed, the Red Devils have now found the back of the net in each of their last 14 matches in all tournaments - last drawing a blank in November's home loss to Everton - and only one of their last nine on the road has ended in defeat.

Turning their fortunes around at the same time as their upcoming visitors, West Ham have safety in their sights after taking nine points from the last 12 on offer in the top flight, most recently boosting their survival prospects at the expense of Burnley's.

First-half strikes from the red-hot Crysencio Summerville and new signing Taty Castellanos sufficed against the Clarets, who were not short of their own opportunities but could not find a way past an inspired Mads Hermansen.

A Turf Moor triumph was the perfect tonic to an excruciating loss to Chelsea the previous gameweek, and Nuno Espirito Santo's 18th-placed Hammers now lie just three points below Nottingham Forest in the lower reaches of the Premier League table.

Also besting Queens Park Rangers, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur in January, West Ham's four wins from their last five games is more than they managed in their first 22 matches of the campaign, but exploits at home have left a lot to be desired.

The Irons have only won one of their last 16 Premier League home matches against teams to have played in the top flight the previous season, but on each of Man Utd's last three visits to the London Stadium, the Red Devils have lost all three times.

West Ham United Premier League form:

L

L

W

W

L

W

West Ham United form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

L

W

Manchester United Premier League form:

D

D

W

W

W

W

Manchester United form (all competitions):

D

L

W

W

W

W

Team News

It is as you were in terms of Man United's fitness situation after Saturday's win, as Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Mason Mount (unspecified) and Matthijs de Ligt (back) remain out for the Red Devils.

The tight turnaround may lead Carrick to consider a couple of changes - Benjamin Sesko and Noussair Mazraoui would be first in line - but the lack of European football should mean that all of Saturday's starters are ready to go again.

Now sitting on 200 goal involvements for the 20-time English champions, Bruno Fernandes is on the verge of making more history; the Portugal international has set up eight Premier League goals away from home this season and needs just one more to break the Man Utd record for a single campaign, currently sitting level with Ryan Giggs's octet from 2001-02.

On the West Ham front, Santo should also enter the midweek round with an identical squad, still missing the suspended Jean-Clair Todibo and injured veteran goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski (back).

Todibo's red card against Chelsea opened the door for Blues loanee Axel Disasi to make his debut against Burnley, and the Frenchman should now earn his home baptism against revered opposition.

Skipper Jarrod Bowen aims to build on a pleasing record of three goals from his last five Premier League appearances against Man Utd, while the scintillating Summerville bids to score for the sixth game running in all tournaments.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Soucek, Potts; Bowen, M. Fernandes, Summerville; Castellanos

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Diallo, B. Fernandes, Mbeumo; Cunha

We say: West Ham United 1-2 Manchester United

West Ham away has been one of Man Utd fans' most feared fixtures in recent seasons, but Carrick's men are currently playing with no fear, evidenced by their intricate, one-touch combinations in the forward areas.

The Red Devils will not have it all their own way against their revived hosts, but their stellar offensive record and Fernandes factor should carry them to a fabulous fifth consecutive win.

