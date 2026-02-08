Man Utd transfer news: Two European heavyweights 'join race' for £50m-rated Brentford starlet

By Seye Omidiora | 08 Feb 2026 00:43

Manchester United and Newcastle United are reportedly preparing for a few changes in their defensive options ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The Red Devils have identified the right-back position as a priority area for improvement amidst growing speculation regarding the long-term future of Diogo Dalot.

Meanwhile, the Magpies are understood to be evaluating alternatives following an unsettled period for Tino Livramento at St James' Park.

Consequently, senior scouts from across the division have converged on West London to assess the progress of one of the league's most exciting young prospects.

United and Newcastle 'tracking' Brentford's Kayode

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

As reported by TEAMtalk, the Red Devils and Newcastle have stepped up their pursuit of Brentford full-back Michael Kayode.

The 21-year-old has established himself as a vital component of Keith Andrews’s side since his permanent switch from Fiorentina last summer.

It is understood that Manchester City also remain keen on the Italian as they look to bolster their options in that position, even if Livramento is the club's leading target.

However, the Bees are not understood to be under any financial pressure to sell and would demand a fee well in excess of £50m to sanction a departure.

Interest in Kayode: European elite 'watch' £50m-rated Italian starlet

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

The battle for Kayode’s signature appears to be intensifying with European giants Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also credited with an interest in the defender.

Scouts from the Bavarians and Los Blancos have reportedly watched the youngster live within the last month as his reputation continues to surge across the continent.

While the Italian-born starlet is supposedly happy at the Gtech Community Stadium, the lure of Champions League football could prove decisive in his final decision.

Brentford recorded a thrilling 3-2 victory over Newcastle on Saturday to move level on points with Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Whether the Bees can maintain their current trajectory and ward off interest from the world's most powerful clubs remains to be seen.