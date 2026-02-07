Bruno Fernandes future: Incredible statistic shows why Man Utd must keep their captain this summer

By Matt Law | 07 Feb 2026 16:37 , Last updated: 07 Feb 2026 16:40

Bruno Fernandes has become the second-fastest player in the Premier League era to reach 200 goal involvements for Manchester United.

The Portugal international was on the scoresheet against Tottenham Hotspur in England's top flight on Saturday, as the Red Devils recorded a 2-0 win over Thomas Frank's side.

Fernandes has now scored six goals and registered 13 assists in 24 appearances for the 20-time English champions during the 2025-26 campaign.

The attacker has now managed 104 goals and 96 assists in 314 appearances for the Red Devils, and he has become the second-fastest player in the Premier League era to reach 200 goal involvements for the club.

Wayne Rooney - the club's all-time leading goalscorer - is the only player above Fernandes in the list, with Cristiano Ronaldo in third.

200 – Games taken to reach 200 goal involvements for Man Utd in the Premier League era:



295 – Wayne Rooney (133G, 67A)

314 – Bruno Fernandes (104G, 96A)

339 – Cristiano Ronaldo (144G, 56A)

393 – David Beckham (85G, 115A)

424 – Ryan Giggs (90G, 111A)

564 – Paul Scholes (138G,… pic.twitter.com/vjX3JxaBJs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 7, 2026

Man United have now won each of their four Premier League matches against Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham since Michael Carrick's arrival as head coach.

"This is football, football changes from one game to the other," Fernandes told TNT Sports.

"I think Michael [Carrick] came in with the right ideas of giving the players the responsibility, but also some freedom to take the responsibility on the pitch during the decisions that are needed.

"He's very good with the words and I think he still remembers when I told him last time he was our manager, for our last game, and I was sure Michael could be a great manager and now he is showing it.

"We hope we can help him even more so everyone can see, not just us as the players, that we are good players and that is why we are at Manchester United, but also the staff is very good.

"I think everyone understands the pressure of playing for this club. If you don't understand, you start to understand very quickly. This is a massive club and everyone knows the expectations around it.

"I don't think that changes but of course Michael has won everything here and he knows what it means to these fans and for the club to win. So much is needed to win in this football club and I think that is something special for this team."

Will Fernandes leave Man United this summer?

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Fernandes' future at Man United, with the attacker set to give serious consideration to leaving Old Trafford this summer.

Al-Hilal are believed to have made a major offer for the Portugal international last summer, and the Saudi Pro League outfit could make a fresh move this year.

There have been claims that Man United would be best off selling Fernandes and using the money generated to help with the rebuild, but it would be a disaster if the 31-year-old left, as he is one of the finest attackers in world football.