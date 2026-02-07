Team News: Liverpool vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 07 Feb 2026 16:30 , Last updated: 07 Feb 2026 16:30

Arguably the most highly-anticipated Premier League fixture over the last 10 years, Liverpool and Manchester City renew hostilities at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds demolished Newcastle United 4-1 in their last outing but remain eight points behind the Citizens, who overcame the same foes 3-1 in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final in midweek, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

LIVERPOOL

Out: Jeremie Frimpong (thigh), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (leg), Giovanni Leoni (knee)

Doubtful: Joe Gomez (hip)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

MAN CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (calf), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Jeremy Doku (calf), Savinho (thigh), John Stones (fitness)

Doubtful: Bernardo Silva (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Guehi, Ake, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O'Reilly; Cherki, Reijnders, Semenyo; Haaland