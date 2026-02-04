Man City (5) 3-1 (1) Newcastle: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Citizens book EFL Cup final place

By Ellis Stevens | 04 Feb 2026 21:55

Manchester City sealed an emphatic EFL Cup semi-final victory over Newcastle United, beating the Magpies 3-1 on the night and 5-1 on aggregate to book their place in the final.

Manchester City had all but wrapped up the tie by half-time, with an Omar Marmoush brace and a Tijjani Reijnders goal giving the Citizens a 3-0 lead on the night and a 5-0 aggregate advantage.

Newcastle fans were finally given something to cheer when Anthony Elanga scored a superb goal just after the hour mark, but it proved just a consolation as the Citizens secured a 3-1 win on the night and 5-1 aggregate victory.

As a result of Manchester City's comprehensive victory in the EFL Cup semi-final, Pep Guardiola's side booked a Wembley date with Arsenal in the EFL Cup final in March.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Newcastle United were taught a ruthless lesson by Manchester City across both legs, with the Magpies' defensive sloppiness repeatedly punished by the Citizens, while Eddie Howe's side failed to show the same clinical edge.

After falling behind early in the game to an unorthodox Marmoush goal, the Magpies had to respond quickly, but they were unable to capitalise on two major chances for Joe Willock and Anthony Gordon.

Man City subsequently put the game to bed with another Marmoush goal, before Reijnders compounded Newcastle's misery with the third goal of the first half and fifth goal in the tie.

Despite the Citizens' impressive attacking ability, Guardiola will be left slightly concerned by the ease in which Newcastle were able to slice through their defence, with a plethora of missed chances in both the first and second half, as well as Elanga's second-half strike.

The second half showing was the particular concern for Man City, who once again appeared to largely stop playing, repeating the lacklustre performance that saw Tottenham Hotspur equalise from 2-0 down in the second period at the weekend.

Howe will be left equally frustrated, as his side created more than enough chances to find their way back into the tie, but their own defensive vulnerabilities, as well as their lack of clinical edge, ultimately proved costly.

MANCHESTER CITY VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Omar Marmoush goal vs. Newcastle United (7th min, Manchester City 1-0 Newcastle United)

Omar Marmoush opens the scoring against Newcastle! ? pic.twitter.com/rhSPZzZnJx — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 4, 2026

Marmoush extends Man City's lead to three goals in the tie!

Marmoush skilfully flicks the ball to Reijnders, and receives the ball back from the midfielder just outside the area.

The forward gets into the area and is superbly challenged by Dan Burn, but the defender's sliding tackle sends the ball deflecting back off Marmoush, over Aaron Ramsdale and into the net.

Omar Marmoush goal vs. Newcastle United (29th min, Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United)

Omar Marmoush strikes AGAIN at the Etihad! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/sBQ87Zg2JU — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 4, 2026

Marmoush makes it two on the night! Man City now lead by four on aggregate!

Reijnders drives deep into the Newcastle half and lays the ball to Antoine Semenyo inside the box, and the winger fires a left-footed cross into the box.

Kieran Trippier can only clear the ball up into the air, and Marmoush is able to head the dropping ball into the near corner.

Tijjani Reijnders goal vs. Newcastle United (33rd min, Manchester City 3-0 Newcastle United)

"It's getting REALLY awkward for Newcastle now..." ?



Tijjani Reijnders extends Man City’s aggregate lead to 5-0! pic.twitter.com/4pbEVyHPnk — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 4, 2026

Reijnders adds a third! Manchester City are running riot!

Reijnders cleverly spins and races into the Newcastle half, playing the ball to Semenyo on the right wing.

Semenyo tries to go past Dan Burn and onto his left foot, the defender manages to get a slight touch on the ball, but Reijnders is there to slot the ball into the near corner.

Anthony Elanga goal vs. Manchester City (63rd min, Manchester City 3-1 Newcastle United)

Anthony Elanga fires home to get Newcastle on the board in the Semi-Final ? pic.twitter.com/qr8cYLD6VE — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 4, 2026

Elanga scores and Newcastle finally have something to celebrate!

Elanga races between two Manchester City defenders and into the penalty area.

The winger cuts inside Nico O'Reilly onto his left foot and curls a brilliant strike off the far post and into the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - TIJJANI REIJNDERS

© Imago / Sportimage

Reijnders produced a fantastic performance in the middle of the park for Man City, with the midfielder particularly impressive in the attacking third during a dominant first half.

The midfielder played a key part in all three Man City goals, including scoring the third, while he also created the most chances (four) and completed the most dribbles (two) of any player on the pitch.

Marmoush also deserves credit for his showing, scoring a rather unorthodox brace to all but wrap up the tie within the opening 30 minutes of the first half.

MANCHESTER CITY VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Manchester City 63%-37% Newcastle United

Shots: Manchester City 19-15 Newcastle United

Shots on target: Manchester City 9-5 Newcastle United

Corners: Manchester City 5-4 Newcastle United

Fouls: Manchester City 13-14 Newcastle United

BEST STATS

Omar Marmoush's first half by numbers vs. Newcastle:



17/18 passes completed

5 touches in opp. box

4 shots

3 fouls won

3 duels won

2 shots on target

2 goals



At the double. ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/HDdKLIVehX — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) February 4, 2026

Tijjani Reijnders' first half by numbers vs. Newcastle:



27/29 passes completed

4 chances created

3 touches in opp. box

3 shots

3 shots on target

2/2 duels won

1 goal



His 7th goal of the season. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/EEbWpfmtQx — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) February 4, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Manchester City's emphatic victory sets up a meeting in the final against Arsenal, but their focus will first be on attempting to catch the Gunners in the Premier League, starting with Sunday's meeting with Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United will aim to bounce back from tonight's crushing defeat when they take on Brentford in the league on Saturday evening.