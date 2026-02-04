Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Sunderland: Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino latest

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 04 Feb 2026 20:47

After booking their place in the EFL Cup final in midweek, table-toppers Arsenal resume Premier League action on Saturday as they aim to extend their advantage at the summit.

Mikel Arteta’s men have enjoyed an eventful week, first widening their lead at the top-flight summit to six points last weekend, as Manchester City and Aston Villa both slipped up, following the Gunners’s 4-0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road.

Three days later, Arsenal secured just a second final appearance under Arteta by beating London rivals Chelsea 1–0 at the Emirates Stadium in the EFL Cup semi-final, sealing a 4–2 aggregate success despite a number of key absentees.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Sunderland, who recorded a 3–0 win over Burnley on Monday.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: February 22 (vs Tottenham)

Having been withdrawn during the warm-up ahead of last weekend’s clash with Leeds due to a muscle problem, Bukayo Saka also missed the midweek cup tie and is expected to remain sidelined for a short period, with reports suggesting the England international could return in time for the North London derby away to Tottenham.

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: February 7 (vs Sunderland)

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was a surprise omission from the midweek win over Chelsea and it was later revealed that the Norwegian had picked up a minor knock against Leeds.

Arteta has since expressed uncertainty over Odegaard’s availability for Saturday’s encounter, so he is doubtful.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: Unspecified

Mikel Merino is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after confirmation that the Spaniard will undergo surgery on a bone injury in his right foot.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Wigan Athletic)

Teenage sensation Max Dowman has been sidelined with an ankle issue since December and will miss Saturday’s fixture, although reports indicate he is closing in on a return later this month.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no suspended players for Sunderland's game.