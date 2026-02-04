Preview: Celta Vigo vs Osasuna - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 04 Feb 2026 20:16 , Last updated: 04 Feb 2026 20:18

Both Celta Vigo and Osasuna will be bidding to return to winning ways when they lock horns in Spain's top flight on Friday evening.

Celta are seventh in the La Liga table, one point behind sixth-placed Espanyol, while Osasuna are ninth, seven points behind their opponents in this contest.

Match preview

Celta have a record of eight wins, nine draws and five defeats from their 22 league matches this season, with 33 points leaving them in seventh spot in the division.

The Sky Blues sit just one point behind sixth-placed Espanyol and two from Real Betis in fifth, but they have just had a recent stumble, picking up just one point in their last two league games, losing to Real Sociedad before drawing with Getafe last time out.

Claudio Giraldez's side have gathered 14 points from their 11 home league matches this season, recording just three wins in the process.

Celta have only lost three times at home, though, and they will be welcoming an Osasuna team that have just one away victory to their name in the league this term.

Osasuna actually have the fourth-worst away record in La Liga in 2025-26, so Celta will certainly enter Friday's battle in Vigo as the favourites.

© Imago

The visitors will enter this match in impressive form, though, picking up seven points from their last three matches, beating Real Oviedo and Rayo Vallecano before drawing 2-2 with high-flying Villarreal last time out.

Osasuna have 26 points from their 22 league matches this season courtesy of a record of seven wins, five draws and 10 defeats, which has left them ninth in the table.

Alessio Lisci's side are only two points behind eighth-placed Real Sociedad, but the gap to seventh-placed Celta is seven points.

Los Rojillos, who finished ninth in Spain's top flight last season, have only won 28 of their previous 75 matches against Celta in all competitions.

Osasuna have only been victorious in one of their last four games with Celta, meanwhile, suffering three losses in the process, including a 3-2 defeat in the reverse fixture earlier this term.

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

DWWWLD

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

WWWLDD

Osasuna La Liga form:

WDLWWD

Osasuna form (all competitions):

DLLWWD

Team News

© Imago

Celta could welcome Mihailo Ristic back into their squad on Friday, with the 30-year-old expected to have recovered from the illness that kept him out against Getafe.

Head coach Giraldez is expected to resist the temptation to shuffle his pack, with a 3-4-3 formation again set to include Williot Swedberg in the final third of the field.

There will also be another start at centre-forward for Borja Iglesias, who has scored eight goals and registered two assists in 20 La Liga appearances this season.

As for Osasuna, Iker Benito remains a long-term absentee due to a serious knee issue, while Lucas Torro will miss the contest through suspension.

Indeed, Torro picked up a milestone yellow card in the clash with Villarreal last time out, and his absence is expected to open the door for Moi Gomez to come into the side.

Ante Budimir has been in strong form this season, scoring 10 times in 21 La Liga appearances, and the experienced striker will continue in the XI.

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Rodriguez, Starfelt, Alonso; Carreira, Roman, Moriba, Mingueza; Lopez, Iglesias, Swedberg

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Rosier, Boyomo, Catena, Galan; Moncayola, M Gomez; Munoz, Ruben Garcia, Moro; Budimir

We say: Celta Vigo 2-1 Osasuna

This is a tough match to call, as Osasuna are in excellent form, while Celta have had a recent stumble. That said, we are expecting home advantage to carry Celta to all three points on Friday night.

