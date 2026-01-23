Preview: Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 23 Jan 2026 20:54 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 21:39

Two teams in good form will lock horns for an intriguing match in Spain's top flight on Sunday, with Real Sociedad welcoming Celta Vigo to the Anoeta.

The hosts are currently ninth in the La Liga table, eight points off sixth-placed Real Betis, while Celta are seventh, level on points with the team directly above them.

Match preview

Real Sociedad have had a testing campaign to date, but the Basque outfit are in a good place at this moment in time, having put together a six-game unbeaten run, with four of those matches bringing wins.

Pellegrino Matarazzo has made a positive impression since his arrival as head coach, and the 48-year-old was able to guide the team to a 2-1 success over Barcelona last time out, with the Catalan outfit, who are still top of the table, suffering a shock defeat.

The White and Blues have moved up into ninth spot in the La Liga table due to their excellent run of form, but they still sit eight points off sixth-placed Real Betis.

Real Sociedad have won four, drawn two and lost four of their 10 home league matches this season, and they will be welcoming a Celta side that have the third-best away record, picking up 18 points from their nine games on their travels.

The Basque outfit played out a 1-1 draw with Celta in the reverse match earlier this season, but it was 1-0 to their visitors when the pair met at the Anoeta in La Liga last term.

Real Sociedad have actually lost two of their last three matches against Celta and have won just two of the last seven games between the two sides.

Celta will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 win over Lille in the Europa League, with the result leaving them 14th in the overall table ahead of the final matchday, so they are currently in a knockout round playoff position.

The Sky Blues took a while to get going in La Liga this season, but like Real Sociedad, they are in impressive form, winning five of their last six matches in Spain's top flight, remaining unbeaten in the process.

Claudio Giraldez's side have beaten Real Madrid, Athletic Bilbao, Valencia, Sevilla and Rayo Vallecano in their last six league games, also drawing with Real Oviedo.

A total of 32 points from 20 matches has left Celta in seventh spot in the table, level on points with sixth-placed Real Betis and only two points off fifth-placed Espanyol.

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

LLDDWW

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

WDDWWW

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

WWDWWW

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

LDWWWW

Team News

Real Sociedad will be without the services of Inaki Ruperez and Takefusa Kubo through injury on Sunday, while Yangel Herrera and Arsen Zakharyan are both doubts.

Carlos Soler will also be missing for the hosts through suspension, having been sent off in the team's impressive home success over Barcelona last time out.

Jon Gorrotxategi is expected to be the player to benefit in terms of a starting role, while there will once again be a spot through the middle for Mikel Oyarzabal.

As for Celta, head coach Giraldez is expected to have a full squad available for this match.

Ilaix Moriba was suspended against Lille in the Europa League on Thursday night, but the midfielder is available here and is set to return to the XI.

Bryan Zaragoza could also be introduced back into the side after starting on the bench against Lille, while Borja Iglesias will retain his spot through the middle for the visitors.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Caleta-Car, Zubeldia, Gomez; Gorrotxategi, Turrientes; Barrenetxea, Mendez, Guedes; Oyarzabal

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Alonso, Starfelt, Fernandez; Carreira, Sotelo, Moriba, Mingueza; Swedberg, Iglesias, Zaragoza

We say: Real Sociedad 1-1 Celta Vigo

This is a really tough match to call, as both teams are in excellent form. Cases can be made for either to win it, but we just have a feeling that a tight match will finish all square.

