Saturday's La Liga predictions and previews including Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad and Getafe vs. Villarreal

By Matt Law | 14 Feb 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 14 Feb 2026 00:05

There are four La Liga matches on Saturday, with the standout fixture seeing title hopefuls Real Madrid welcome Real Sociedad to Bernabeu.

Elsewhere, Espanyol will host Celta Vigo, Getafe will welcome Villarreal, and Alaves will head to Sevilla.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Saturday's La Liga games.

© Imago

Espanyol will aim to avoid a fifth straight defeat in Spain's top flight when they welcome Celta Vigo to RCDE Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are sixth in the La Liga table, one point ahead of seventh-placed Celta, with both teams battling to secure European football for the 2026-27 campaign.

We say: Espanyol 1-1 Celta Vigo

This is a tough match to call, as both teams are struggling to win matches at the moment. Both managers will be determined to take something from this game, and that could create a cagey affair, with the points potentially being shared in a low-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Espanyol vs. Celta Vigo, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Photo Players Images

Villarreal will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their domestic campaign away to Getafe on Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow Submarine are fourth in the La Liga table, level on points with third-placed Atletico Madrid, while Getafe are 11th, four points ahead of the relegation zone.

We say: Getafe 1-2 Villarreal

Villarreal's form has been patchy of late, but the Yellow Submarine have the fourth-best away record in La Liga this season, and we are expecting Marcelino's side to navigate their way to all three points on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Getafe vs. Villarreal, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Boasting identical records in La Liga this season, Sevilla and Alaves will continue their respective campaigns with a clash at Estadio Ramon on Saturday evening.

Both have posted seven wins, four draws and 12 defeats from their 23 league games this season, with Sevilla sitting 13th in the La Liga table, while Alaves are 14th.

We say: Sevilla 1-1 Alaves

Only 11 of the previous 44 games between these two teams have finished level, but are finding it difficult to pick a winner here and have had to settle on a low-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sevilla vs. Alaves, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / AOP.Press

Real Madrid will be aiming to move to the top of the La Liga table when they continue their domestic campaign with a home fixture against Real Sociedad on Saturday night.

Los Blancos are second in the division, one point behind the leaders and champions Barcelona, while Real Sociedad are eighth, three points behind six-placed Espanyol.

We say: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad's form is excellent, and the visitors are more than capable of making this a very tricky match for Real Madrid. However, Arbeloa's side are looking to move to the top of the table, and we are expecting Los Blancos to record a narrow win on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad, including team news and predicted lineups