Cristiano Ronaldo latest: Legendary forward's future 'takes a fresh twist' after Al-Nassr 'strike'

By Matt Law | 04 Feb 2026 19:37 , Last updated: 04 Feb 2026 19:39

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in training with Al-Nassr after refusing to take to the field in his team's Saudi Pro League match against Al Riyadh on Monday.

The 40-year-old was a notable absentee in Al-Nassr's last league fixture, and it is understood that he refused to play due to issues with his club's transfer activity.

Al-Nassr will be back in action against Al-Ittihad on Friday, and Ronaldo has posted an image of himself in training ahead of the Saudi Pro League fixture.

While his return to training does not confirm his participation in that match, the image calms suggestions that the attacker is considering leaving Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo returns to training with Al-Nassr

Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon have both been linked with moves for their former player, but a return to either at this stage is incredibly unlikely.

Ronaldo is allegedly unhappy with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia for their management of the club, with the Portugal international believing that rival teams, who are managed by the same fund, are being prioritised in the transfer market.

Al-Hilal have been active in the winter window, notably bringing in Kader Meite and Karim Benzema, while Haydeer Abdulkareem - a 21-year-old midfielder from Iraq - has been Al-Nassr's only arrival.

Al-Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League table, one point behind the leaders Al-Hilal, and Ronaldo has again been in strong form this season, scoring 18 goals and registering three assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

© Imago / VCG

Ronaldo 'angered' by Al-Nassr's transfer activity

Al-Nassr's Sporting director Simao Coutinho and CEO Jose Semendo are said to have had their powers 'frozen' at the club in another move that has angered Ronaldo.

However, suggestions that the attacker is planning an exit are thought to be wide of the mark.

Ronaldo is on 961 professional goals, and it would therefore be a huge surprise to see him continue his absence considering that the forward is chasing 1,000 strikes.