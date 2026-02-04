Cristiano Ronaldo future: Al-Nassr star 'considering future' amid Man Utd return rumours

By Matt Law | 04 Feb 2026 09:51 , Last updated: 04 Feb 2026 09:53

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly considering his future in Saudi Arabia, with the attacker currently 'on strike' at Al-Nassr.

The Portugal international refused to take to the field for Al-Nassr in their Saudi Pro League match against Al Riyadh on Monday, and it remains to be seen whether he will be back for the league game with Al-Ittihad on Friday.

Ronaldo has again been in strong form for Al-Nassr this season, scoring 18 goals and registering three assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

However, it is understood that the 40-year-old is unhappy with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia for their management of the club, with Ronaldo believing that rival teams, who are managed by the same fund, are being prioritised in the transfer market.

Al-Hilal, who are top of the Saudi Pro League table, have signed seven players in the winter, including highly-rated attacker Kader Meite from Rennes and Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad, with the 38-year-old a statement signing.



Ronaldo 'considering future' due to Al-Nassr concerns

Haydeer Abdulkareem - a 21-year-old midfielder from Iraq - has been Al-Nassr's only signing in the current window, and a lack of investment is said to have been the main reason why Ronaldo refused to play on Monday.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr's Sporting director Simao Coutinho and CEO Jose Semendo have allegedly had their 'powers frozen'.

Ronaldo, who is set to represent Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, has incredibly scored 961 goals during his professional career.

The forward is chasing 1,000 goals, but according to Sky Sports News, his future in Saudi Arabia is currently in doubt due to the recent developments.

The report claims that senior officials in Saudi Arabia are urging Ronaldo to end his strike, but it remains to be seen whether a resolution is found.

Al-Nassr are currently second in Saudi's top flight, one point behind the leaders Al-Hilal.



Man Utd return rumours are 'wide of the mark'

There have been suggestions that Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Ronaldo's situation at Al-Nassr.

However, the Red Devils are not believed to be planning what would be a sensational move for the attacker, who has had two separate spells at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo has a contract with Al-Nassr until the summer of 2027, and it is possible that the forward could hang up his boots next year if the 1,000 goal mark has been reached.