Aston Villa transfer news: Villans already plotting swoop for PSG forward

Now a Senegalese international and fully integrated into PSG's attacking rotation, Ibrahim Mbaye has reached a new level this season. He is already attracting interest from Premier League ahead of the next transfer window.

Not necessarily or not at all expected at the start of the season, Ibrahim Mbaye is now part of Luis Enrique's attacking rotation. The 18-year-old winger, who can operate on both flanks, has already made 23 appearances for PSG this season, including 10 starts, contributing 1 goal and 2 assists.

Aston Villa have been tracking Ibrahim Mbaye since last summer

It should be noted that these numbers could be higher as the Senegalese international missed around a month of competition due to AFCON.

Since that tournament, he has featured in all 3 of the Parisians' matches, starting twice. This is proof that he has established himself in the squad and that he did not only get playing time during the first half of the season due to the injury crisis in attack.

At 18, Ibrahim Mbaye is a rough diamond that PSG wish to keep. The capital club had him sign a contract until June 2028 this winter.

The French side have therefore secured their academy graduate, which has not stopped suitors from dreaming, such as Chelsea and other English clubs. Indeed, according to The Athletic, Aston Villa are very interested in the Senegalese winger.

PSG set to be approached in the next window

The current 3rd-placed Premier League side already had the Parisian on their radar last summer, but their financial difficulties prevented them from making a move.

The same source indicates that the European champions were not willing to sell anyway.

It appears PSG's stance is unlikely to change in this matter, while the Villans are preparing a plan to sign Ibrahim Mbaye next summer. For now, the details have not leaked, but a departure for the Senegalese from Paris seems unlikely.