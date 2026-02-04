Leeds United vs. Nottingham Forest: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Sebastian Sternik | 04 Feb 2026 06:48

The battle for Premier League survival continues this Friday night as Leeds United welcome Nottingham Forest to Elland Road.

Both teams are just six points above the drop zone, with Leeds sitting 16th in the Premier League table and Forest currently occupying the 17th spot.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to watch Friday's big Premier League clash.

What time does Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest kick off?

The Premier League clash will kick off at 8pm UK time on Friday night.

Where is Leeds United vs. Nottingham Forest being played?

Elland Road will play host to Friday's match, with Forest visiting the ground for a Premier League fixture for just the second time since 1999.

Leeds enjoyed a 2-1 league victory when Forest made their last trip to West Yorkshire back in April 2023.

How to watch Leeds United vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League encounter at Elland Road will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the United Kingdom.

Online streaming

For Sky customers who cannot watch the game on TV, they will be able to access a live stream on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app. A steam will also be available via Now TV.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be made available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel. The broadcaster will also post key moments on their social media platforms, as well as their dedicated app.

Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest: What's the story?

Fresh from their heavy home defeat to Arsenal, Leeds will be looking to turn things around when they welcome Nottingham Forest.

Despite losing two of their last 12 Premier League games, Daniel Farke's men are only six points above the bottom three, meaning their pursuit of safety is far from over.

Nottingham, on the other hand, are looking to do a season double over the Whites, having beaten the Yorkshire outfit 3-1 at home last November.

Sean Dyche has overseen a four-match unbeaten run in the league (including two victories), though with six points separating Forest from the relegation zone, there is still a lot more work to be done.