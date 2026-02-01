Arsenal equal eerie 26-year-old record in Leeds thumping as Mikel Arteta matches Man Utd, Chelsea feat

By Ben Knapton | 01 Feb 2026 07:08 , Last updated: 01 Feb 2026 07:08

Arsenal equalled a Manchester United and Chelsea winning record and repeated an eerie 26-year feat in Saturday's 4-0 Premier League thumping of Leeds United.

The stage was seemingly set for another Gunners slip-up at Elland Road, as Mikel Arteta's men had largely struggled to assert their top-flight authority since the turn of the year.

The league leaders came into the contest winless in their last three Premier League games, playing out goalless draws with Liverpool and Nottingham Forest before their shock 3-2 loss to Manchester United.

The Gunners managed to overcome Kairat by the same scoreline in the Champions League during the week, but they lost the second half of that game 1-0 to the 36th-placed side, thanks to an alarming lack of ruthlessness in the second half.

Furthermore, Arsenal travelled to a ground where Leeds were unbeaten in five successive Premier League matches, but Mikel Arteta's men defied the pre-game doubters with one of their finest displays of the season.

Leeds 0-4 Arsenal: Gunners match eerie 26-year-old record at Elland Road

© Imago / Every Second Media

Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Jesus and a Karl Darlow own goal did the damage at Elland Road, where Arsenal scored at least four goals for the fifth time in Premier League history.

In doing so, the Gunners equalled a Man Utd and Chelsea feat, as the Red Devils and the Blues are the only other two clubs to score at least four goals in five separate away games against a single opponent in the Premier League.

Chelsea have struck four times in five different games on Tottenham Hotspur's turf, while Man United did so against Bolton Wanderers during the Trotters' time in the Premier League.

Furthermore, Arsenal's rampant victory marked their fifth away win in all competitions in January, having also beaten Chelsea in the EFL Cup, Portsmouth in the FA Cup, Bournemouth in the Premier League and Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Only once before had Arsenal won five away games in a single calendar month, first achieving that feat in April 2000, and that sequence coincidentally included a 4-0 victory at Leeds under Arsene Wenger.

That day, Thierry Henry, Martin Keown, Kanu and Marc Overmars were on target for Arsenal, who also defeated Wimbledon, Watford, Everton and Lens on the road that month.

Arsenal lay down biggest title statement yet in Leeds thumping

© Imago / Every Second Media

Open-play problems have bedevilled Arsenal throughout the campaign, and despite putting three past Kairat in the first half in midweek, their build-up issues were evident once again during the second period.

A Leeds side reinvigorated since their switch to a 3-5-2 setup were seemingly well-placed to give Arsenal a hard time, but Arteta's mentality monsters laughed in the face of adversity and tore the Whites to shreds.

It is still too early to call the title Arsenal's to lose - their lead at the top of the Premier League table will be back down to four points if Manchester City and Aston Villa win on Sunday - but Saturday's victory was perhaps their biggest title statement yet.