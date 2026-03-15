Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Jurrien Timber, Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard latest

By Ben Knapton | 15 Mar 2026 09:55

Emirates euphoria took centre stage for Arsenal on Saturday, and the Gunners seek a swift repeat when Bayer Leverkusen arrive for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 battle on Tuesday evening.

Mikel Arteta's men were moments away from suffering a 1-0 defeat in last week's first leg, but Kai Havertz emulated Nicklas Bendtner with a last-gasp penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw for the Gunners at the BayArena.

Frustration was also the order of the day for Arsenal on Saturday, but thanks to a historic performance from Max Dowman, Arteta's men overcame Everton 2-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the visit of Leverkusen, who held nine-man Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw in Saturday's Bundesliga showdown.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: March 17 (vs. Leverkusen)

Jurrien Timber sustained an early issue against Everton, which he tried to play through before calling it quits towards the end of the first half.

Arteta did not provide a post-game update on the Dutchman, whose status for the second leg is therefore clouded in uncertainty.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: March 17 (vs. Leverkusen)

Leandro Trossard suffered a knock against Mansfield Town in the FA Cup and missed the win over Everton despite returning to training in the week, so it remains to be seen if the Belgian is passed fit for Tuesday.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: March 17 (vs. Leverkusen)

Martin Odegaard's previous knee injury recently flared up, and having also not been involved in the triumph over the Toffees, the Norwegian is a huge doubt for the second leg.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Mikel Merino underwent an operation to correct a foot fracture earlier this year, and the Spain international is targeting a return in time for the end of the season and the World Cup.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no suspensions for this match, but Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard would both miss the first leg of any prospective quarter-final if they are cautioned on Tuesday.