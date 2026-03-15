Man United vs. Aston Villa team news: Michael Carrick makes two changes for mammoth Premier League showdown

By Darren Plant | 15 Mar 2026 12:52 , Last updated: 15 Mar 2026 13:03

Michael Carrick has made two changes to his Manchester United starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.

The interim Red Devils boss has had a week-and-a-half to ponder alterations since the 2-1 defeat to 10-man Newcastle United.

As expected, Diogo Dalot returns at right-back ahead of Noussair Mazraoui, but the second change was not expected.

Despite his recent strong form, Benjamin Sesko has dropped down to the substitutes' bench, with Amad Diallo taking his place.

One of Diallo, Matheus Cunha or Bryan Mbeumo will line up down the centre of the attack, the other two being deployed from the flanks.

Meanwhile, Mason Mount is back in the squad and in line to make his first appearance since January 17 at some stage of the contest.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Two surprise Villa starts against Man United

As for Aston Villa, John McGinn is back in the starting lineup for the first time since suffering a knee injury on January 18.

The Scotland international came through 13 minutes against Lille in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

There is also a surprise start for Ross Barkley, whose only start during 2026 was against Newcastle United in the FA Cup back on February 14.

Unai Emery has made a total of three changes from the Lille game, the other player to return being Tyrone Mings.

Pau Torres, Douglas Luiz and Jadon Sancho are the trio to drop down to the substitutes' bench.

Manchester United XI: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

Subs: Bayindir, T.Fletcher, Heaven, Malacia, Mazraoui, Mount, Sesko, Ugarte, Zirkzee

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Barkley, Onana; Buendia, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Maatsen, Garcia, Torres, Bailey, Elliott, Luiz, Abraham