Man Utd, Chelsea among 'main suitors' for Said El Mala as transfer value revealed

By Saikat Mandal | 15 Mar 2026 13:11

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly emerging as leading contenders to sign highly-rated Said El Mala from Koln in the summer window.

In his first full season with Koln, the young attacker has impressed in the Bundesliga, attracting interest from several top clubs across Europe.

The pacey, left-footed winger, who primarily operates on the right flank, has registered nine goals and three assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances this season, including 12 starts.

Blessed with excellent dribbling ability, El Mala has also demonstrated his versatility by occasionally playing as a central striker, while his performances have attracted the attention of several elite clubs across Europe.

Man United and Chelsea join the race for Said El Mala

© Imago / Noah Wedel

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Manchester United are keen to secure the signature of the 19-year-old attacker, who reportedly has little chance of remaining at Koln beyond the end of the season.

El Mala is under contract with Koln until 2030, meaning the German club are under no immediate pressure to sell.

However, they are aware of the growing interest in the winger and could be willing to consider offers in the region of £43m to £52m (€50–60m).

The report adds that several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur, are also in the race, while Barcelona are said to be monitoring his development.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are also believed to retain a strong interest in the winger, although Christian Falk has reported that El Mala has changed agents and would prefer a move to England.

Would El Mala be a good signing for Chelsea or Man United?

© Imago / Team 2

Regular followers of the Bundesliga acknowledge that while El Mala is an exciting talent, he is still far from being the finished product.

Chelsea already possess significant attacking depth, but the German youngster could potentially emerge as a long-term replacement for Liam Delap, who has recently been linked with moves to Everton and Newcastle United.

Man Utd, meanwhile, could look to reshape their attacking options this summer and may consider parting ways with Joshua Zirkzee.

In that scenario, El Mala could represent an exciting addition to the squad, although the Red Devils may be reluctant to pay such a hefty fee for a winger who remains largely unproven at the highest level.