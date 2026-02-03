Leeds United transfer news: Whites to 'poach' starlet from arch rivals Man Utd

By Carter White | 03 Feb 2026 13:11

Leeds United are reportedly set to sign Edward Ibrovic-Fletcher from Manchester United.

The Yorkshire outfit are back in the Premier League and making moves this term, but suffered a damaging defeat on the weekend.

Daniel Farke's side were no match for the aerial prowess of title-chasing Arsenal, who won 4-0 at Elland Road on Saturday.

There were four different goalscorers for the Gunners, with Viktor Gyokeres bagging a much-needed goal in the second half.

Seeing their mini-unbeaten run come to an end last time out, Leeds sit six points above the relegation zone.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Leeds to poach Man Utd starlet?

According to Football Insider, Leeds are on the verge of snatching a top-rated talent from a fierce rival.

The report claims that the Whites are set to sign Red Devils youngster Ibrovic-Fletcher following the end of the winter transfer window.

It is understood that Man Utd are open to letting the 17-year-old depart their academy system this year.

Ibrovic-Fletcher has made seven appearances for the Red Devils' Under-18s side this term, starting two matches.

However, the attacking midfielder has not featured in a game since November, when the side was under the tutelage of Darren Fletcher.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Lack of Leeds youngsters

Notable youngsters on the Leeds scene in recent years include Archie Gray and Kalvin Phillips, although the production line has dried up in recent times.

Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Facundo Buonanotte (21) was the youngest player in Farke's squad for the defeat to Arsenal on the weekend.

In search of Premier League safety, Leeds have closed up the pathway from the academy to the first team for now it appears.