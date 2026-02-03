Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats chief explains Simon Adingra loan exit

By Carter White | 03 Feb 2026 12:58

Sunderland have confirmed the loan move of attacker Simon Adingra to Monaco for the remainder of the campaign.

The Black Cats had no issues getting the job done on the Premier League stage in the absence of the 24-year-old on Monday night.

Regis Le Bris's side continued their unbeaten run at the Stadium of Light with a 3-0 battering of Championship-bound Burnley.

After time away at Africa Cup of Nations, Habib Diarra returned to the starting XI and bagged a first-half brace.

Sunderland are now chasing down a spot in Europe next season, already amassing 36 points across 24 matches.

Sunderland chief addresses Adingra exit

With opportunities limited in the North-East, attacker Adingra has secured a move to Monaco for the rest of 2025-26.

It is known that the Ligue 1 side have the option to purchase the 24-year-old permanently during the summer window.

Kristjaan Speakman, Sunderland sporting director explained the move, saying: “When considering the balance and priorities of the squad, we felt this was a mutually agreeable opportunity that ensures Simon plays regularly throughout the second part of the season.

“The stature of this move represents the quality and professional characteristics he possesses, in addition to his motivation to play every week. We wish Simon well and will monitor his progress closely.”

Adingra could make his Monaco debut when the Ligue 1 outfit face Strasbourg in Coupe de France on Thursday night.

What went wrong for Adingra?

Perhaps it was inevitable that a few of the 15 new signings at Sunderland would struggle to make an impact.

Whilst the likes of Nordi Mukiele and Granit Xhaka have excelled, Adingra failed to cement a spot in the starting XI.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man started just nine Premier League matches, scoring a single goal.