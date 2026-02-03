Axel Disasi swaps Chelsea for West Ham in deadline day move with buy option truth 'revealed'

By Ben Sully | 03 Feb 2026 00:43 , Last updated: 03 Feb 2026 00:51

West Ham United have completed the loan signing of Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.

The Frenchman was exiled to the club's 'bomb squad' after being deemed surplus by former head coach Enzo Maresca in the summer.

Disasi had since returned to first-team training under Maresca's successor, Liam Rosenior, but it remained clear that he would not feature for the senior side.

It soon became clear on deadline day that West Ham were in pole position to secure his services despite facing competition from a number of Italian sides, as well as Disasi's former club, Monaco.

Axel is a Hammer ⚒ pic.twitter.com/MjwTdtDHW2 — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 2, 2026

West Ham unveil Disasi loan signing

West Ham have now officially confirmed Disasi's loan signing from Chelsea until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

“I’m very happy to be here, to have this opportunity,” Disasi told the West Ham website.

“I'm just ready to fight and to play games. Everyone knows my situation in the last few months, so I just want to get back on the field, feel the sensation of games and help the team.

“The club has given me the opportunity to show my quality on the pitch. I spoke with all the people here, and I feel that they really wanted me, so that's why I'm here today.

“It’s an exciting challenge. We know that the club is not at the place that it should be, but I'm here to help the team and to bring what I can to achieve our goal.”

This will be Disasi's second loan move away from Stamford Bridge after spending the second half of last season with Aston Villa.

Is there a buy option for Disasi?

As per Sky Sports News, the agreement between West Ham and Chelsea does not include an obligation or option to buy.

As a result, Disasi will return to Chelsea at the end of the season unless the Hammers look to negotiate a permanent transfer.

West Ham's primary focus is on their Premier League survival bid, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side sitting six points adrift of safety ahead of Saturday's clash with 19th-placed Burnley.

Disasi could make his West Ham debut this weekend, although he will have to be eased into first-team action due to his lack of match practice.

The 27-year-old will compete with Jean Clair-Todibo, Max Kilman and Konstantinos Mavropanos for a spot in central defence, while he can also provide cover on the right side of the backline.