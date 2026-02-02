Chelsea transfer news: Defender ‘expected’ to join West Ham before deadline

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Feb 2026 10:20 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 10:22

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi is ‘expected’ to join fellow Premier League club West Ham United on transfer deadline day, according to a report.

The 27-year-old has been looking to leave the Blues since he became part of the club’s ‘bomb squad’ in the summer when former boss Enzo Maresca made it clear that he was not part of his first-team plans.

A summer exit failed to materialise for Disasi, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa before training away from Chelsea’s first-team squad under Maresca.

Since Maresca’s departure from Stamford Bridge, Disasi has returned to training with the main group under new head coach Liam Rosenior, but he still has no future at Chelsea.

The five-cap France international has subsequently been linked with a plethora of clubs in England and abroad this month, with rumours circulating over a possible loan or permanent exit from the Blues.

Earlier in the winter window, Serie A giants AC Milan were credited with an interest in Disasi, while the likes of Roma, Fiorentina, Lyon and former club Monaco were also linked with a move, but the defender now looks set to remain in England.

© Imago

West Ham-bound Disasi turns down Italy move in favour of staying in England

Sky Sports News claims that West Ham have won the race for Disasi’s signature and he is expected to complete a loan move to the London Stadium before the deadline closes at 7pm today.

The report adds that a temporary switch to Italy has not materialised Disasi has expressed his desire to stay in the Premier League and more specifically in London.

West Ham are a club that can provide Disasi with both and have been on the lookout for a new centre-back since Igor Julio was recalled from his loan spell from Brighton.

The Hammers are understood to have stepped up their pursuit of Disasi after being told by Southampton that Taylor Harwood-Bellis is not for sale this month.

Disasi, who joined Chelsea for £38m in 2023, still has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2029 and his future will be assessed further when his loan at West Ham expires at the end of the season.

The Frenchman will battle with Jean-Clair Todibo, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Max Kilman for regular starts in defence for Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham, who sit 18th in the Premier League and six points adrift of safety with 14 games remaining.