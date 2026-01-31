Chelsea transfer news: 'Hijack' on for £39m defender after Liam Rosenior 'delight'

By Ben Knapton | 31 Jan 2026 16:16

AC Milan are reportedly 'pushing' to sign a wantaway Chelsea defender during the closing stages of the January transfer window.

The Blues and the Rossoneri have done business plenty of times in the transfer market down the years, most recently agreeing the permanent move of French striker Christopher Nkunku last year.

The 28-year-old has struggled to consistently deliver for the Rossoneri - registering just five goals and two assists in 19 games - but he could potentially end the season with a Serie A winners' medal round his neck.

Massimiliano Allegri's men entered the weekend sat second in the Serie A table - five points behind leaders Inter Milan - and the Rossoneri will be active right until the final knockings of the transfer window in a bid to strengthen their ranks.

A new defender is thought to be high on Milan's priority list, and the club were previously linked with Liverpool's Joe Gomez, but the Reds are in no position to let any players leave this month.

AC Milan 'pushing' to sign Chelsea's Axel Disasi

© Imago

Instead, journalist Matteo Moretto claims that the seven-time European champions are pushing for a deal for Chelsea's Axel Disasi, who remains out in the cold at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old was ostracised from the senior group under former head coach Enzo Maresca, and his only three competitive appearances this season have come for the club's Under-21s team.

Disasi has returned to training with the seniors under Liam Rosenior, although the newly-appointed boss recently said that he was "delighted" for the Frenchman when asked about a possible loan move to West Ham United.

However, Moretto states that talks with the Hammers have broken down, as despite reaching an 'advanced' stage of discussions, the parties could not find a complete agreement.

As a result, Milan could hijack the Irons' pursuit of Disasi, who has three and a half years left to run on his Chelsea contract but will be allowed to depart if the conditions are right for player and club.

Disasi signed for the Blues in a £39m deal from Monaco in 2023 and has made 61 appearances for the club across all tournaments, scoring five goals and providing two assists in the process.

Which other players could leave Chelsea before end of January transfer window?

© Imago

Disasi and Raheem Sterling were the two high-profile outcasts of Maresca's Chelsea era, and the latter is now a free agent after his contract was mutually terminated a few days ago, but he should not be the Blues' final winter departure.

Fellow attacker David Datro Fofana - who recently returned from a loan spell at Fatih Karagumruk - has no future at Stamford Bridge and is understood to be wanted by Auxerre and clubs in Qatar.

Young winger Tyrique George has supposedly attracted interest from a Premier League rival too, while Josh Acheampong's future has been called into question, but Rosenior has suggested that the right-back will stay put for the rest of the season.