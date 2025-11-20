Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest before Saturday's Premier League clash.

Aiming to avoid a 62-year first, Liverpool host Nottingham Forest in Saturday's Premier League showdown at Anfield, the site of the Tricky Trees' memorable 1-0 win over Arne Slot's men in the 2024-25 season.

The Tricky Trees now set out to earn back-to-back league victories on the Reds' turf for the first time since 1963, although their success last year was just a minor bump in the road for Liverpool en route to a comfortable title win.

This time around, however, Arne Slot's crop could find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table if results go against them this weekend, having already suffered more defeats than they did in the whole of their title-winning campaign.

Meanwhile, just the one point for Sean Dyche's Forest could be enough to lift them out of the relegation zone, and the Garibaldi head to Merseyside on the back of a three-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 122

Liverpool wins: 60

Draws: 30

Nott'm Forest wins: 32

Boasting close to a 50% success rate against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool have triumphed in 60 of the previous 122 clashes between the two clubs, while the Garibaldi only have 32 successes to their name against the six-time European champions.

However, the most recent of those victories unexpectedly came at Anfield in September 2024, where Callum Hudson-Odoi's exquisite strike condemned Arne Slot to his first competitive defeat as Liverpool head coach.

Another 30 contests have ended level, including a frenetic 1-1 draw in January 2025, but the Tricky Trees certainly felt robbed of a slice of the spoils in their home affair in the 2023-24 season.

On a fateful March day at the City Ground, Liverpool stole a priceless 1-0 victory thanks to Darwin Nunez's 99th-minute winner before bedlam broke loose, with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis allegedly going after referee Paul Tierney in the tunnel.

The contest at Anfield earlier in the 2023-24 campaign was far less heated, as the Reds made light work of their opponents in a 3-0 triumph, having also won a five-goal thriller 3-2 at home in the closing stages of the 2022-23 campaign.

However, the Tricky Trees have now had Liverpool's number twice in the Premier League this millennium, as a strike from ex-Reds attacker Taiwo Awoniyi propelled them to a shock 1-0 win in October 2022.

That City Ground contest marked just the second meeting between Liverpool and Forest in the 21st century; the first saw the Reds win a 2021-22 FA Cup quarter-final 1-0 thanks to a goal from Diogo Jota, who boasted six in five games against the Tricky Trees before his untimely death.

Before the 2024-25 season, Forest had to go back a staggering 55 and a half years for their most recent league win away to Liverpool - a 2-0 triumph over Bill Shankly's Reds in February 1969 - only for the Reds to fall short in both clashes during Slot's debut term.

Liverpool unsurprisingly dominate the individual goalscoring column in this head-to-head too, with Roger Hunt and Ian Rush the highest documented scorers in this fixture with 10 goals apiece.

Last 20 meetings

Jan 14, 2025: Nott'm Forest 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Sep 14, 2024: Liverpool 0-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Mar 02, 2024: Nott'm Forest 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2023: Liverpool 3-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Apr 22, 2023: Liverpool 3-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Oct 22, 2022: Nott'm Forest 1-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mar 20, 2022: Nott'm Forest 0-1 Liverpool (FA Cup Quarter-Finals)

Apr 05, 1999: Nott'm Forest 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 24, 1998: Liverpool 5-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Mar 15, 1997: Nott'm Forest 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 17, 1996: Liverpool 4-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Mar 23, 1996: Nott'm Forest 1-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 01, 1996: Liverpool 4-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Feb 04, 1995: Nott'm Forest 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Nov 05, 1994: Liverpool 1-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Feb 06, 1993: Liverpool 0-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Aug 16, 1992: Nott'm Forest 1-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 22, 1992: Nott'm Forest 1-1 Liverpool (First Division)

Dec 14, 1991: Liverpool 2-1 Nott'm Forest (First Division)

May 6, 1991: Nott'm Forest 2-1 Liverpool (First Division)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Jan 14, 2025: Nott'm Forest 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Sep 14, 2024: Liverpool 0-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Mar 02, 2024: Nott'm Forest 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2023: Liverpool 3-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Apr 22, 2023: Liverpool 3-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Oct 22, 2022: Nott'm Forest 1-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 05, 1999: Nott'm Forest 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 24, 1998: Liverpool 5-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Mar 15, 1997: Nott'm Forest 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 17, 1996: Liverpool 4-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

